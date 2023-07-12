A Batavia man and Level 3 sex offender was sentenced Tuesday in Genesee County Court to a state prison term for a variety of crimes he committed, including rape and dealing drugs.
Ronnie K. Johnson, 52, pleaded guilty in April to third-degree rape, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.
Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini sentenced Johnson to four years in prison and 15 years of post-release supervision for rape, three years and six months to seven years for burglary, 16 months to four years for failing to register and the maximum of 12 years in prison for dealing drugs.
The sentences will run concurrent.
Johnson is a Level 3, the most severe level on the state Sex Offender Registry.
He was convicted in 2006 of raping a 14-year-old girl and served 30 months to five years in state prison.
Johnson was arrested in October after a city police investigation into a rape allegation.
He later was arrested on warrants for burglary and thefts on East Main Street.