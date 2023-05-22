BATAVIA — The City Council may grant a business called Batavia Pedal Party LLC permission to have open containers of alcohol related to Pedal Party activities on designated city streets and city-owned public areas.
The Council on Monday night agreed to consider a resolution to allow this for a vote at a future business meeting.
Pedal Party, owned by Kyler Preston, 22, would provide bicycle rides for groups of 10 to 16 people around a certain area of Batavia, starting and ending at a spot near East Main Street and going past several bars and restaurants. The price of a two-hour ride would be $30 a person.
“We will have days that mix smaller groups to be at least 10 riders,” Preston said in a slide show presentation to the City Council. “The bike will advertise itself, along with the possibility for local businesses to advertise on the bike.”