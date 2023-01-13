BATAVIA — The city Police Department has the go-ahead to replace the handguns its officers carry with a more accurate model and buy a few new AR-15s for its detectives in case they need them in a response to a situation.
The department also plans to use part of the $100,000 adjustment to the 2022-23 budget on speed display signs to encourage drivers to slow down. The last issue would be replacing of street surveillance cameras.
The city has not spent video lottery terminal (VLT) money in the 2022-23 budget year. The City Council voted Monday to amend its 2022-23 budget, adding about $100,000 for the purchase of equipment for the Police Department, including five AR-15 rifles and to replace officers’ Glock 22 .40-caliber sidearms with the Glock 17, 9-millimeter. The request would be offset by a $100,000 increase in a revenue budget line to include state aid, VLT and tribal compact money.
“We discussed these purchases as part of the upcoming budget, but decided that there wasn’t room in it. We thought it would be a great use of the VLT funds we did receive we didn’t budget to be able to make these additional purchases for our members in law enforcement,” City Manager Rachael Tabelski said at this week’s Council meetings. A resolution to change the budget was approved later that night at the Council’s business meeting.
SIDEARMS AND RIFLES
Assistant Police Chief Christopher Camp explained the benefit of switching from .40-caliber sidearms to 9-millimeter sidearms.
“A 9-millimeter offers quicker recovery on target, more precise shooting, and it also offers a couple of more rounds in your magazine,” he said. “One of the biggest reasons is improved accuracy. We’re always looking to be as precise as possible, especially if you have to get into a situation like this where we have to use our sidearm.”
Camp said switching the type of sidearm officers use would mean a savings in the cost of ammunition, albeit not a huge one.
“For example, you’re looking at about a $40-per-case savings of ammunition costs annually, depending on how much we shoot,” he said.
For the AR-15s, the assistant chief said there are a few detectives’ vehicles that don’t have these weapons in them as patrol rifles.
“Every single one of our marked vehicles has a patrol rifle. If we get into a situation where there’s an active threat, every single one of our officers is able to deploy an AR-15 rifle if need be,” he said. “Where we fall short on that is our Detective Bureau. Our Detective Bureau’s vehicles don’t all have AR-15s in them. To have them with them in their vehicles, so that if they’re responding anywhere and/or if they’re at another scene investigating something, conducting an interview or doing followup investigations, they can go wherever they need to go and have that equipment available to them to save lives.”
Camp said the biggest cost that would be with the department is red dot sights on the handguns.
“It’s a new and emerging technology. If you think about a long gun, where you’re using sights — iron sights — a holographic or red dot sight is something that’s going to give you quicker target acquisition and it’s going to allow you to follow up a little quicker if you have to take additional shots.”
Councilperson-At-Large Bob Bialkowski asked how old the Glock 22s the department currently uses are. Camp said 10 were purchased in 2015, 10 in 2016, one in 2017, nine in 2018 and a few in 2019.
Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said those Glocks have a trade-in value. Camp said the trade-in value is about $230.
Bialkowski asked, “Does anyone on the force have experience with red dot sights?”
“There’s a couple of officers with personal experience, but nobody as far as firsthand knowledge or experience,” Camp said.
Heubusch said there would be a test-and-evaluation period for anything the department purchases, especially if it’s new and emerging technology.
“We want to make sure that we’re getting the right thing for the members and for the community, just not to go out and spend money and hope that it works,” he said.
Councilmember Paul Viele said, “You have my full support. I think the Police Department needs ... the best of everything to keep us safe and to make sure that these idiots out here — there’s a lot of idiots out there — they know they can’t mess with the city of Batavia.”
The city said the total cost of the weapons purchases will be around $62,292.
SPEED DISPLAY SIGNS
Heubusch spoke about the speed display signs the department wants to buy.
“The signs that we’re looking at, we would mount in neighborhoods designated areas. We have a couple in mind now that we’d certainly be looking for input from anyone out there regarding the mounting of these,” he said. “You’ve probably seen the in some of the towns that you’ve gone through, where it blinks if you’re going too fast. It’s a visual reminder. It’s also a calming issue on the streets as well. We received quite a few requests over the last few years for our mobile speed trailer which, again, is a little bit limited and we don’t like putting out in this type of weather.”
Councilmember John Canale asked if the proposed signs have flashing lights to indicate whether a driver is going too fast. Heubusch said there are different options available for the signs.
“I’m assuming there’ll be some type of a visual warning, whether it’s the speed actually blinking to show that you’re going too fast or a ‘Slow down’ sign ...” Heubusch said.
The department owns a single speed display sign that is mounted on a trailer and is deployed in various areas based upon complaints from the community. The City Council agreed with his recommendation to buy four electronic speed display signs and put them up permanently on poles in designated areas around the city to encourage drivers to obey the speed limit.
The total estimated cost of these signs is $20,908.
STREET SURVIELLANCE CAMERAS
Heubusch also proposes buying a new camera system for about $6,500, while upgrading four cameras at a cost of about $2,500 each, for a total cost of $16,500.
The police chief said the city purchased several of the cameras over the last few years, but they are aging.
“It’s just like a home computer or a laptop or a Tablet. You have to replace parts every now and again to make sure that it’s functioning. Our stuff is aging. It’s out in the elements all the time,” he told lawmakers. “We use them all the time, as our detectives can mention to you. They use them on almost a daily basis to help to solve crimes and they’re very beneficial to the neighborhoods.”
The department plans to upgrade all of those cameras and buy an additional camera with these funds.
Bialkowski said while he was driving over to City Hall for the Council sessions, someone passed him in a “no-passing” zone by the state School for the Blind on Richmond Avenue. He also saw a vehicle go through two stop signs without stopping.
“In the past several months, I’m sure we’ve all heard a lot of complaints about people’s driving habits — speeding, all sorts of things,” Bialkowski said. “Do you know why people are driving a lot more careless now?”
Heubusch said he wishes he had an answer to that. He said a vehicle passed him in the same area while the road was under construction.
“I was lucky enough to have an officer in the area. We were able to get the car pulled over and explain to them that you can’t do that,” he said.