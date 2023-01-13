City PD getting firearms upgrade

BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWSAssistant Police Chief Christopher Camp outlines the department’s plans to replace officers’ handguns and buy new AR-15s. To his left is Chief Shawn Heubusch.

BATAVIA — The city Police Department has the go-ahead to replace the handguns its officers carry with a more accurate model and buy a few new AR-15s for its detectives in case they need them in a response to a situation.

The department also plans to use part of the $100,000 adjustment to the 2022-23 budget on speed display signs to encourage drivers to slow down. The last issue would be replacing of street surveillance cameras.

