BATAVIA — The city Planning & Development Committee supports the sketch plan for a new Burger King location at 301-305 and 307 W. Main St., 4 S. Lyon St. and a portion of 6 S. Lyon St.
Project representatives submitted a third set of renderings of a proposed project to the PDC for its meeting Tuesday night.
The proposed project will result in the merging of several parcels, a minor subdivision, demolition of existing buildings and construction of a Burger King restaurant with drive-through service. Project planners will still have to submit a final site plan.
If the proposed project moves ahead, the Burger King currently at 230 W. Main St. will move there when it’s finished.
Patrick Mahoney, an associate with Lauer-Mancuso & Associates Architects, said a project like this used to take about three months.
“Typically, now, it’s taking four or five months. We have demo involved here,” he said. “The way this building is conceived currently ... I think we’ll be lucky to get it up in six months. That’s assuming that a lot of the pre stuff, the building demo ... is done ahead of time, before they go to start building the building.”
Mahoney said surveys are probably due back at the end of next week. Engineering takes about six weeks, he estimated.
“We’re probably a couple of months out before we go to the next step,” Mahoney said.
Peter Sorgi, attorney working with the Burger King owner, estimated October or November would be when they would have full plans and be able to start the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process.
“If this is the final meeting for the sketch plan, we’d like to go to the Zoning Board of Appeals ... probably for next month if we can,” he said.
There are two variances project planners are hoping to get from the Zoning Board. One is for the height of the building. The plans right now are for an 18-foot, 8-inch building. The zoning code allows a maximum height of 18 feet for a fast-food restaurant. The plans include 26 parking spaces, while the zoning code requires one parking space for every 100 square feet. The new Burger King would take up a little over 3,100 square feet and would require 32 parking spaces.
“I think we would like some recommendation, at least, on the variances as well,” Sorgi said.
City Code Enforcement Officer Doug Randall said the Planning & Development Committee would look at a recommendation to the Zoning Board for anything regarding parking.
“The ZBA would either give the approval or denial and then same thing with the building height. It would just be ZBA,” Randall said. He said arrangements could be made to get those recommendations to the ZBA for next month.
“We’d like to get the variance application in by the last Thursday in September,” Sorgi said. “We would just like to let the ZBA know that the planning board has looked this over and is not opposed to the variances.”