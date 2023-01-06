City police ask for more AR-15s

BATAVIA — Concerned about the realities of an active shooter situation, City Police Chief Sean Heubusch is seeking to buy five more AR-15 rifles for his department.

In a memorandum to City Manager Rachael Tabelski, Heubusch said the purchase would ensure each member has access to one during an active shooter incident.

