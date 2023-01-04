BATAVIA — With city police investigating a “plethora” of larcenies from vehicles in the city, police are asking residents to be more careful. The thefts have been occurring mainly in the overnight hours, and from unlocked motor vehicles.
“Patrols remain vigilant in the overnight hours and we are asking for assistance from the public to reduce these incidents,” police said Wednesday in a press release on the department’s CRIMEWATCH webpage. “Please remember: ALWAYS lock your car doors. Leave exterior lighting on if possible. Always lock your car doors. Remove valuables from your vehicle. Always lock your car doors. Theft prevention starts with you, and it begins before you even leave your vehicle. As always, if you notice anything suspicious around your property, please do not hesitate to contact the police department at (585) 345-6350.”