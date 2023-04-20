All schools in Genesee County, including Genesee Community College, were put in lockout Thursday afternoon after a male reported he would “shoot up a school,” but multiple law enforcement agencies found the threat to be false.

City of Batavia police reported that around 1:07 p.m., the Genesee County 911 Dispatch Center received a report from the Veterans Administration Hotline that a male subject had called it and stated he was going to get a weapon and “shoot up a school.”

