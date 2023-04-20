All schools in Genesee County, including Genesee Community College, were put in lockout Thursday afternoon after a male reported he would “shoot up a school,” but multiple law enforcement agencies found the threat to be false.
City of Batavia police reported that around 1:07 p.m., the Genesee County 911 Dispatch Center received a report from the Veterans Administration Hotline that a male subject had called it and stated he was going to get a weapon and “shoot up a school.”
“This information was immediately relayed to patrols in the city and throughout the county working,” city police said. An initial trace of the phone number provided showed the phone to be in the city of Batavia area. Patrols were dispatched to each school in Genesee County as a precautionary measure.
Officers and investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies followed up on leads and determined the threat to not be credible. As of Thursday afternoon, a juvenile was being interviewed by the city of Batavia Detective Bureau regarding the matter, No further information regarding the juvenile was being released at the time.
All schools were released from lockout at about 2:25 p.m.
“We wish to thank the public, the school districts and the other members of law enforcement for their assistance during this investigation,” city police said.
At about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Batavia City School District Superintendent Jason Smith told district parents in an email that about two hours earlier, city police received a tip that a threat had been made against a local school. While no specific school was directly named in the threat, all schools in Genesee County went on lockout. The lockout was lifted at 2:30 p.m. All school and after-school activities resumed as normal a little while later.
“While this was a stressful situation for all involved, I want to thank the Batavia Police Department, our administrators, teachers, and staff for handling our lockout procedures quickly and efficiently,” Smith said in the email. “While we train for situations like these and have strict protocols, we never want to have to use them. I thank everyone for their quick actions and commitment to keeping our students safe.”
The superintendent invited parents to reach out to him or their student’s building principal if they had any additional questions or concerns.
“Thank you again for your cooperation and support,” he said.
Genesee Community College Vice President, Development & External Affairs Justin Johnston said the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office alerted GCC Batavia campus of a potential threat in the vicinity outside campus. Emergency response procedures were initiated and those on campus were advised to shelter in place. Campus entrances were locked to external entrants.
Law enforcement and GCC Campus Safety did a thorough investigation to assess the credibility of the threat, Johnston said.
After the determination of that there was no credible threat, campus returned to normal operations.
Alexander Central School District Superintendent Jared Taft said there was no threat directed at Alexander.
“We were in a Lockout as a precaution to the threat reported in Batavia. We issued a lockout message to parents and staff between 1:40-1:45 p.m.,” he said.
Taft said a lockdown means there is an internal threat inside the school.
“Students and staff essentially lock classroom doors, turn off lights and hide. This means all exterior access points are secured, no one is allowed to go in or out of the school. Normal activities proceed as scheduled,” he said. “We ordered the lockout out of an abundance of caution and as a precaution due to the unknown mobility of the threat as well as vague specificity of the threat at the time we received it.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.