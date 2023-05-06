BATAVIA — Breanna E. Brummond was arrested Feb. 3 after she and her partner led police on a chase in a U-Haul van.
The two abandoned the van and were able to talk their way into a city councilman’s house for warmth and shelter. He obliged and had coats and car keys stolen.
Brummond was found hiding in a shed, was arrested and released on appearance tickets.
Brummond never appeared in court.
Neither did Kyle J. Schroeder, who was arrested three times on warrants for failing to appear in court for a variety of crimes.
He was arrested again April 3 and, finally, was committed to jail.
The two are among many, many defendants who have continually failed to appear in City Court for a wide-ranging list of charges, from simple trespassing to more serious offenses such as felony-level drug possession, burglary and weapons charges.
Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said he, along with his officers, are frustrated.
“It is very frustrating to see our officers putting themselves at risk to pick up the individuals on a ‘revolving door’ basis,” he said. “These individuals are also free to commit additional new crimes while out. The time that the officers have to put into investigating these warrants and affecting these arrests takes time away from other duties that they could be doing such as traffic enforcement, neighborhood complaints or other proactive measures.”
The department weekly puts out arrest reports, simple paragraphs that briefly detail the charges, along with the names, ages and addresses of the defendants.
An April 19 report detailed the problems as all of those named had been repeatedly charged with failure to appear in court and, while free, committed new crimes.
Schroeder was among the worst offenders.
His list of crimes were detailed in earlier reports and, finally, on March 22 he was arrested yet again and charged with repeatedly failing to appear in court.
What happened? He was released.
On April 3, he was again charged, this time on four warrants for failing to appear.
He wasn’t the only one:
n Josia G. Culver, 18, of Tracy Avenue was arrested April 13 and charged with burglarizing a business at City Centre.
He was released under supervision of Genesee Justice.
The next day he allegedly broke into a restaurant on Ellicott Street and stole money.
He was charged again. And released.
The next day he again entered a business at City Centre and stole money.
This time he was committed to jail.
n Rosemary R. Waters, 37, was first charged Aug. 17, 2021 at a hotel on Oak Street, where she allegedly possessed drugs and was found with guns.
She repeatedly failed to appear in court. On July 30, 2022 she was again allegedly found with drugs, along with an illegal shotgun in the car she was in. She failed to appear in court after her release on appearance tickets.
City officers found her on April 7 and charged her on two warrants with failing to appear.
She was arraigned in City Court and released.
A few days later she was charged by sheriff’s deputies with stealing from a store.
Heubusch said he has had talks with the District Attorney’s Office but the “root cause appears to be bail reform, not only the complicated laws surrounding it but a lack of understanding on the part of judges.
“There is a lot of confusion between local judges regarding what are bailable offenses and under what conditions defendants can be held pre-trial,” he said. “I don’t mention this to point out discrepancies on the magistrates part, but rather to point out the confusion of the laws themselves.”
Bail reform is once again being changed under Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new budget.
Still, in the vast majority of cases city officers handle, judge again will be forced to release repeated offenders.
“Those in favor of the bail reforms seem to tout how many people are kept out of jail as a benchmark for the success of bail reform,” Heubusch said. “However the victims of crimes and even some of the defendants seem to be suffering. Victims, in many instances, are being re-victimized and defendants are not receiving services such as substance abuse treatment that would be available to them in a correctional setting.”
He said he has heard from people in the community.
“The feedback I receive is that, generally, people are frustrated with the apparent lack of accountability for these repeat individuals (as evidenced by the comments made on social media),” he said. “We have received feedback from some victims that they do not feel they are being represented fairly, some will not even follow through with prosecution if they know the individual will not be held.”