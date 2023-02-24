BATAVIA — City police have determined a threat today to John Kennedy Intermediate School to be unfounded, police said today.
Police said that at 7:39 a.m. officers from the Batavia City Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a phone call in which a threat was made against the Vine Street school.
“Even though Batavia schools are on break for the week, officers from both departments and the New York State Police immediately responded on scene, as any type of threat of this nature is taken very seriously,” police said. “As a precaution, officers checked all the schools in the city school district and schools across Genesee County to ensure the safety of students and staff.
“It is still early in our investigation, but we have determined the threat to John Kennedy Intermediate School not to be credible. It has been reported that similar threats have been at other school districts across New York and nationally. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the Batavia City School District on this matter as we continue our investigation with our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal levels on our investigation. “People making these types of threats should know they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
BCSD Superintendent Jason Smith told the district community this morning that police got a call from an unknown person who was making threats against John Kennedy Intermediate.
“The Batavia Police Department, New York State Police, and Genesee County Sheriff immediately responded to John Kennedy to investigate, and they found no evidence of a credible threat,” Smith said in the statement. “As an additional precaution, patrol units were sent to all BCSD schools to do a safety check. BCSD is currently on February recess and only a small number of staff members were present during the on-site investigation. No students were in the building at the time of the incident.
“While no credible threat has been found, the Batavia Police Department is continuing its investigation. All sports practices, events and club activities will continue as planned throughout the weekend, and BCSD will have increased police presence as a safety precaution,” Smith said. “We will keep you informed as additional information becomes available. We thank the Batavia Police Department, State Police, and Genesee County Sheriff’s Department for their swift response as well as our John Kennedy staff for their ongoing assistance and cooperation.
