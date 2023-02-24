One dead in Arcade accident

BATAVIA — City police have determined a threat today to John Kennedy Intermediate School to be unfounded, police said today.

Police said that at 7:39 a.m. officers from the Batavia City Police Department and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a phone call in which a threat was made against the Vine Street school.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1