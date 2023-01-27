BATAVIA – The City Batavia Water Department is working this morning to repair a water main break on River Street.
Water has been shut off between West Main Street and South Main Street on River Street.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 7:39 am
Traffic in the vicinity will be congested while crews access the break and make the repair, said Tom Phelps, the city’s superintendent of water and wastewater.
If possible motorists are asked to use an alternative route when traveling through the City today.
Residents in affected areas will be without water until the repair is made. The length of time the water will be off is unknown.
As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.
Residents in other parts of the Batavia Water Plant Service Area may notice issues with water pressure.
