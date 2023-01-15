BATAVIA — Due to the size of the water main break on Richmond Avenue between Vernon Avenue and Woodrow Road, all residents are asked to conserve water usage, until the break is fixed, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said this afternoon.
Traffic in the vicinity of the break remains closed while crews access the break and make the repair. Use an alternative route when traveling through the city today. Residents in other parts of the Batavia Water Plant service area may notice issues with water pressure, the city said. Residents in affected areas will be without water until the repair is made. The length of time the water will be off is unknown.