ALBION — A disgraced community volunteer and Lyndonville village trustee was sentenced last week in Orleans Court to weekends in jail and probation for possessing child pornography.
Darren D. Wilson, 62, in March admitted that he possessed obscene images of children engaging in sexual conduct.
He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child with the promise of a sentence of no more than six months in jail and 10 years probation.
Judge Sanford Church opted for a lesser sentence of weekends in jail for four months and fined him $2,425.
Wilson will also have to register as an offender on the state sex offender registry.
Wilson was on the village Board of Trustees and was president of Lyndonville Area Foundation and Lyndonville Lion’s Club when he was arrested May 23, 2022.
State police in April 2022 received a tip from Internet Crimes Against Children that Wilson was involved in child pornography.
A six-week investigation revealed that he was. Investigators also found that Wilson possessed unregistered handguns, a charge that was later dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Wilson resigned from the Village Board and was replaced by Terry Stinson in August.
Also in County Court:
n Noah Howlett, 21, entered a not guilty plea to an indictment charging him with second-degree rape for having a sexual relationship with a minor. Howlett, 21, formerly of Albion was committed to jail with bail set at $5,000.
n Patricia L. Capen, 54, of Lyndonville was sentenced to 364 days in jail for stealing more than $1,000 in items from Walmart.
n Paul Morrow, 43, of Medina was sentenced to 16 months to three years in prison for felony DWI.