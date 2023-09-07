BATAVIA — New Batavia High School Principal Jennifer Wesp-Liestman waited in the office Wednesday morning as two students read part of the announcements on the first day of school this year.
Then, it was her turn to speak to students and staff. Wesp-Liestman talked about seeing freshmen excited to meet up with their friends and possibly being nervous and excited as they entered the building. The new principal covered updated policies on cell phones
“Students, I’m going to ask that you really, really do your best to rise to the occasion. Your teachers will be rolling out our new updates on our cell phone policy ... Please, please follow the rules,” she told them. At our class meetings, we’ll be going over expectations, but more importantly, how excited we are to promote your independence within. We want you to be successful, Ultimately, we believe you are the key to making this the best place it can be.”
With just a few weeks under her belt as principal, Wesp-Liestman said she was nervous and excited, adding that Batavia has been wonderful and welcoming.
“I’ve met a lot of people. My assistant principals helped me to know what was going on in the building, to make sure we were making good choices for our plans moving into the school year ...” she said. “I met a ton of community members.”
Her first official day was Aug. 1.
“The district was able to include me in some of its prior work in July. I was able to attend a few meetings, but really I hit the ground running Aug. 1,” she said.
Wesp-Liestman said Wednesday was to be a day for her to be out and about in the building.
“Essentially today will be a lot of just going and getting my face in the classrooms — myself and my assistant principals,” she said. “We have a goal to get into everybody’s classrooms today — to say, ‘Hello,’ to make sure that we’re present and transparent, also to help kids, on that first day, navigate the building. We actually cleared a lot of our schedules.”
As to this year’s theme for students, “Promoting the Independence Within,” Wesp-Liestman said young people have a lot of independence that lives inside them.
“Sometimes, they don’t always use it at school. What we want is to capture that independence that we know they have in their outside world,” she said. “A lot of them are home caring for siblings, they’re making great action decisions. They might have to do some digging in around purchasing things and getting jobs. What we want is for them to remember they can rise to that at school.”
The district starts 2023-24 with former High School Principal Paul Kesler returning to John Kennedy as principal. In October. Andrew Lang will replace the retiring Scott Rozanski as business administrator.
In his update to the community last Friday on the district website, Superintendent Jason Smith said the district is searching for its next athletic director following the retirement of Mike Bromley.
Numerous teaching vacancies were filled, Smith said. A security upgrade has been completed at all the schools. Some windows have with an extra layer of protection designed to protect students and staff from unwanted intrusion and acts of violence.
“We strengthened all the windows on all first floors of our schools. We used previous capital project funds,” he said. “It is designed to ‘slow things down’ and provide more time to respond. The idea came from our long-term plan and commitment to review and improve our overall district safety efforts.”
Rozanski noted the Board of Education approved a $296,465 contract May 8 with Window Film Depot.
“We had some remaining funds from the 2020 Vision Capital Project,” he said. ”BOE approved the spending for the window hardening, Phase III of the 2020 Vision Capital Project, on April 17.
Smith said all schools in Batavia, including private schools, have recently partnered with the Batavia Police Department to initiate a comprehensive training program to simplify the language used in emergencies. Training will take place later this fall in the district.