The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says cleanup is scheduled to start next month at the former Batavia Iron and Metal Company, Inc. site, 301 Bank St.
The key parts of the cleanup, the DEC says, are the clearing of trees prior to March 30 and the excavation and off-site disposal of about 43,000 cubic yards of soil impacted primarily with metals and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). The cleanup should last about 16 months, including a winter shutdown. The estimated cost to implement the remedy is $13,461,000.
“The excavated areas will be restored in-kind, which includes restoration of less than 1-acre of wetlands. Restoration will include seeding and planting of tree and shrub species that are native to the area,” the DEC said on a February fact sheet.
DEC Project Manager Lisa Gorton said the cleanup will happen in a 6.8 acre site. Adjacent properties include Dwyer Stadium, Batavia High School and several residential homes.
The goal is to achieve cleanup levels that protect public health and the environment, the DEC said.
“Those controls will be in place to manage any traffic ... No impact is expected to those facilities,” Gorton said.
Upon substantial completion of the cleanup, restored areas will be monitored for erosion and growth of plants and trees.
During the cleanup, there will be a site-specific health and safety plan (HASP) and a community air monitoring plan (CAMP) will be followed during remediation activities. The HASP and
CAMP establish procedures to protect on-site workers and residents and includes required air monitoring as well as dust and odor suppression measures.
The DEC will keep the public informed throughout the site cleanup.
The property was operated as a metal recycling facility from 1951 to 1999.
The DEC said several interim removal actions were conducted at the site to remove site debris including concrete block, scrap metal, wood crates, rubber tires, steel drums, etc.
“There was an IRM (interim remedial measures) completed there a few years ago to clear surface debris,” Gorton said.
Batavia City Manager Rachael Tabelski said the DEC kept the city informed on the progress of the planned cleanup, bidding, etc.
“The city supports their plan to move forward with the cleanup on the site. They actually called us to let us know of their plans just to update myself and the city attorney. As far as I know, they’re cleaning the site up to residential standards.”
The primary contaminants of concern at the site are metals — primarily lead, cadmium, chromium and mercury), PCBs and polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) which are present in site-wide soil and wetland sediments. Impacted soil ranges in depth from 1 to 9 feet depending on location. The remedial investigations also included analysis of groundwater and off-property soil vapor. Indoor air mitigation systems were installed at two buildings and groundwater will continue to be monitored following the cleanup.
