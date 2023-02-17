The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says cleanup is scheduled to start next month at the former Batavia Iron and Metal Company, Inc. site, 301 Bank St.

The key parts of the cleanup, the DEC says, are the clearing of trees prior to March 30 and the excavation and off-site disposal of about 43,000 cubic yards of soil impacted primarily with metals and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). The cleanup should last about 16 months, including a winter shutdown. The estimated cost to implement the remedy is $13,461,000.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1