MEDINA — Students recently went full ‘STEAM’ ahead in math and science at Clifford Wise Intermediate School.
STEAM is an education approach to learning the uses of Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics for guiding student inquiry, communication, and critical thinking.
The day was inspired by Medina Central School staffers Jason Klein and Julie Webber. Klein is the district’s technology integrator and Webber is director of Curriculum and Instruction.
“We decided to go ‘Full STEAM Ahead’ at Clifford Wise Intermediate School,” Klein said in a news release. “We started the day with a school-wide presentation from author, illustrator and maker, Brian Yanish, where he encouraged students to think outside the box and reuse recyclables in new and innovative ways.”
After a fun-filled and enlightening presentation, students worked with their peers to compete in a variety of STEAM challenges that encouraged problem solving, critical thinking, and teamwork, district officials said in a news release.
“Brian Yanish’s presentation inspired the students and really got their creative juices flowing,” Klein said. “They used that momentum in their STEAM challenges. The students were enthusiastic and excited and couldn’t wait to share their creations and solutions with their peers, teachers and family. I heard one student say, ‘Time really does fly by when you are having fun.’”
The STEAM challenges were broken down by grade.
Grade 3 had the “Scrapkins: Junk Re-Thunk Challenge” in which they had to design and build a character using recycled materials. Grade 4 took on the “Amazing Architecture Challenge in which they built a home for their rubber duck using 50 marshmallows and 50 toothpicks.
Fifth grade was assigned the “Newspaper Tower Challenge” in which they used the engineering design process to design and build a structure at least 30 inches tall to support a basketball for at least three seconds. The school’s sixth graders had the “Slo-Mo Marble Challenge” in which they used an engineering design process to design and build the slowest marble run out of recycled materials.
“I believe that the students got a lot of out of this day,” Klein said. “Our goal was to inspire and empower lifelong learners through hands-on STEAM education that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for innovation. We hope students, and even teachers, take away that STEAM is about creativity, trial, error and having fun. If students are not ‘successful’, that’s okay because it is part of the process.”
“This opportunity truly allowed students to embrace and love learning through exploration,” Weber added. “Statements like ‘I don’t want to go home’ and ‘No ... The buses are coming’ were heard from the students.
“Even the teachers and staff enjoyed participating with the students,” she continued. “Learning is not just about memorizing facts, it’s about applying the knowledge that we learn. Students had a great opportunity to do this.”
