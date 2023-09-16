Those who suffer from mental illness deal with discrimination, prejudice and stigma on a daily basis.
“Our entire staff’s focus has expanded to include looking out for all of our students. That means our disengaged and disinterested students, our ‘middle of the road’ students, and our very engaged and overly involved students and those students who may also be living with a family member or friend who is suffering,” Batavia City School District Coordinator of Community Schools Julia Rogers said this week. She spoke during the Genesee County Legislature meeting after the coalition received a proclamation of Sept. 10-16 as National Suicide Prevention Week. September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
Rogers noted that last year, the coalition and Community Schools collaborated and received a grant.
“We were awarded a grant through the American Academy of Pediatrics. This first ever Youth Suicide Prevention Community Grants Program gave us the opportunity to do many things throughout the district,” she said.
The community community has continued to be impacted by suicide and by the opioid epidemic over the years, she said.
“Our role as educators has expanded to help support and teach our students, families, colleagues and community members about mental illness with the hope to overcome its stigma. It is a huge challenge that we can’t just do overnight.””
In Wyoming County, the Board of Supervisors proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
“Worldwide, one person dies by suicide every 40 seconds, Supervisor Jerry Davis read. “In America, almost 50,000 people die by suicide each year. For every suicide that occurs, approximately 25 people attempt suicide, meaning that a million people or more are touched by suicide each year. Ever suicide affects not only the immediate friends and family of the deceased, but coworkers, teammates and communities.”
Suicide may be prevented by noticing changes in behavior and by noticing other warning signs, asking questions about someone’s suicide intentions and making connections with caring professionals, the proclamation read.
“The Wyoming County population’s strength, persistent willingness to work hard, generosity toward our neighbors make us uniquely qualified to prevent suicides,” Davis read.
County Department of Mental Health Assistant Director Sue Gagne spoke about suicide.
“The stats are hard to fathom and they don’t even begin to tell the stories. Behind the statistics are fathers, sisters, brothers, mothers, cousins, classmates and friends,” Gagne said. “One of the ways we work, as a coalition, to change those stats is through our annual suicide prevention walk, which will be held on Sept. 26 in Arcade.”
The theme this year, Gagne said, is “And so, I kept on living,” based on a book by Matt Haig titled “Reasons to Stay Alive,” a story about recovery from severe depression.
“He shares the worst of it. He writes about everything he feared and felt,” Gagne said. “The book also shares a list of things that helped keep him going and helped him get better. His book shows us that life always provides reasons not to die if we listen hard enough. The statement ‘And so I kept on living’ is a declaration that says, ‘Although we feel we are in a bad place, we will stay, knowing there will be better times. Our hope, as a coalition, is that this statement speaks to our community, that no matter where you are, no matter what your day or week or life has been like, you will choose to keep living.”
In a presentation that became emotional at times, Gagne said, “Suicide steals the chance of hope and help and change, the chance of healing in the future. We’ve experienced a lot out here ...”
The awareness campaign asks that everyone keep going — that those contemplating suicide will stay and fight, and that the community will encourage others to keep on living, she said.
On Sept. 26, the Wyoming County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s Annual Awareness Walk from 5-7 p.m. It will begin at the Arcade VFW post, 550 W. Main St,
“Walk to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide. Walk for those who are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, walk to eliminate stigma,” the coalition said. “Walk to bring hope to Wyoming County.”
“Refreshments are available after the walk. We know that helping others is a protective factor against despair, so please consider bringing a cleaning or personal hygiene items to donate to Wyoming County Community Action. For every hygiene or cleaning supply donation, you will receive a raffle ticket for a prize basket,” the coalition said.
To register, call the Mental Health Department at (585) 786-8871 or email: kbissell@wyomingco.net.