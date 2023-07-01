CASTILE — Hometown pizza parlors inspire a lot of devotion.
They’re often more than mere pizzerias. They’re the place you go for fun Friday nights or to celebrate your winning season, or the go-to place for graduation party food.
Kevin Belkota knew the importance when he bought the former Al’s Sub & Pizza four months ago. So he’s kept a lot the same and added even more at what’s now known as Wolf Creek Deli.
“I like the hometown feel,” he said during a busy Thursday evening at the location on 104 North Main St. “I can’t say enough about the opportunity.”
Belkota, 47, is a Niagara Falls native. He originally came to the village so he could work an internship at the Glen Iris Inn in Letchworth State Park.
He met his future wife Becky along the way and settled locally, working his way up as an executive chef, and in restaurant sales and food service management.
He recognized Al’s as a popular and well-run, traditional pizza parlor. Yet he also saw that it could easily be updated into the 21st century.
That led to his opportunity when the location’s former owner April Miller retired and the place came up for sale. He’s expanded the menu and the building itself, adding an ice cream parlor and outside seating.
The menu is now online and the business will soon be accepting online orders. And the location also now accepts credit cards.
The place is now abuzz evenings, with teenage employees handling customers orders, and a stream of families making their way in-and-out at the location.
“We did a lot quick,” he said of the expansion.
The popular Al’s items also remain on the menu.
“People call, ‘Are you still doing Al’s chicken finger pizza? Is Al’s chicken finger pizza still the same?’” Belkota said. “Yes it is. Because that’s important.”
Yet it’s more than simply running a business — community commitment is a high priority for Belkota and his family.
Among other menu items, Wolf Creek Deli is offering a sandwich called the “Cordelia Cuban.” A total of $2 from every sale of the sandwich is donated to nearby Cordelia A. Greene Library.
Belkota is also planning a Thanksgiving dinner for needy people as another way to give back.
“I don’t look at this as just a business for me,” he said. “I look at it as a bigger calling.”
The name “Wolf Creek Deli” itself has much meaning for the Belkotas. He and Becky met at Wolf Creek, which flows through Castile behind their house and into Letchworth State Park.
They’ve now lived in the village for 20 years and have three teens at Letchworth Central School.
Wolf Creek Deli is a matter of tradition meeting the new, and it’s proving even more popular in the process.
“It’s Wolf Creek Deli featuring Al’s pizza,” Belkota said. “We will never lose the Al’s name in this building. I feel it’s important to the local community and next year it’s 50 years Al’s will have been in business ... We’re not just a pizzeria. We are so much more, and not just food-wise, but connected to the community.”
What’s been the best part?
“Support of the community,” Belkota said. “We have had several people say they’re happy they are that a local family’s here that’s going to carry on the Al’s tradition and keep things going.”
Check www.wolfcreekdeli.com or the “Al’s Sub and Pizza-Castle” Facebook page for more information.