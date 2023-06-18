BATAVIA — From the looks of it, everyone at Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration had a good time, including the state attorney general, one of the organizers said.
“It looked like everyone enjoyed the events we had going on, whether it was the vendors, the musical guests or the food,” said Gregory Munroe of the community group Just Kings.
Munroe said state Attorney General Letitia James was on her way from Buffalo to Rochester, visiting Juneteenth celebrations. She made Batavia one of the stops.
“She was on her way through. She contacted us and said she wanted to stop at our celebration. She did so and it was wonderful,” Munroe said. “She had a chance to talk to everyone who was there, even the vendors. She went down and had a conversation with each of the vendors. She said it was great to see everyone who came out.”
Dr. Roula Alkhouri, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, said the support she saw at Williams Park was wonderful.
“Every year we’ve been going. There’s music, the community comes together. The organizers do a wonderful job,” she said. “There’s celebration of African heritage. You have the history, but then you have it connected to today.”
Alkhouri said she loved the diversity of the people who attended.
“I just think it’s a great event for our community,” she said.
Alkhouri said she heard later about James’ visit. She said she was disappointed about missing the attorney general’s appearance.
“I have friends who posted pictures with her. I wish I was there. I came a little earlier in the day,” Alkhouri said. “From what I understand, she wanted to go wherever there was a (Juneteenth) celebration.”
The First Presbyterian pastor said she talked to Brandon Armstrong of Just Kings.
“I always love seeing his energy and excitement, and commitment to the community,” she said. “They (Just Kings) did a great job. Every year it gets better and better.”
With some national events, a person may hear that there’s something scheduled in Rochester or Buffalo, but not necessarily locally, Alkhouri said. That wasn’t the case with Juneteenth.
“I just think it’s such a gift that we have something local,’ she said.
Alkhouri said she stopped at the tent for the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
“They asked if they could pray for me. I thought that was great, such a gift. I lost my brother recently,” Alkhouri said. She said Lady Cassandra Williams, wife of Mt. Zion pastor Jeremai Williams, prayed for her.