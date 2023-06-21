BATAVIA — Mia Barone and her family were out and about when they heard what was going on at Robert Morris.
“We were going for a walk on Vernon (Avenue) and they said there were some kids’ activities with the health fair,” she said at Robert Morris, having wandered over there with her daughters, Emily, 3, and Rachel, 16 months old. “I was going to get Emily’s vision checked in the fall. She’s going to be in preschool.”
What they found when they went there was the Creative Communities: Interactive Health Fest, which took place Saturday at Batavia Community Schools in the Robert Morris building, 80 Union St.
The Barones went in to see some of the activities and took advantage of the vision screening that Steve Watson of the Lions Club was offering.
“I do the eye screening. During the school year, I’ll go in and do pre-k, kindergarten and first grade — all of the Batavia schools, Attica, Alexander and Warsaw,” he said. He usually does the screenings in the fall after making the calls and setting up appointments.
Last year, the program screened about 500 kids, Watson said.
“What this tests for is lazy eye, because after a certain age, it’s not fixable,” he said. The screening also checks for nearsightedness, farsightedness and stigmatism.
The screening is worthwhile, he said, adding the old test with a nurse asking the person to read letters on a chart is antiquated, he said.
Community Schools said it hosted the Health Fest with the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Genesee County and Madeline Bartz Mission, Inc.
At a table behind the school sat Sarah Fedus, founder of the Madeline Bartz Mission in memory of her daughter, Madeline, who unexpectedly passed away in 2021 at age 14.
“It is really to spread awareness about childhood trauma and the illness it causes,” Fedus said. “Childhood trauma, they have found it can rewire the brain and it puts the person at increased risk for heart disease.”
Those who experience six adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) face a 20-year decrease in life expectancy.
“This is a newly formed mission. We just got our 501(c)(3). It’s tax-deductible for people who donate,” Fedus said. “I plan on talking with the schools. Before the mission, I did speak with the superintendent of Batavia. We’re just going to try to bring more mental health resources to the schools.”
Fedus said her daughter had to go to Rochester for any mental health-related appointments, which were at inopportune times.
“My daughter would have loved to have support groups here,” she said. “My work was very good about letting me take time off (for Madeline’s appointments), but I’m sure there are people who can’t.”
Also at the Health Fest was Katelyn Zufall, co-chair of Rochester Out of the Darkness Walk. She said she lost her sister, Kaylee Zufall, to suicide three years ago when Kaylee was 22. The sisters grew up in North Java/Attica and went to school in Attica, Zufall said.
Last year’s walk raised about $160,000, she said. This year’s walk will be Oct. 7 in Penfield.
Zufall said she has delivered a program called “Talk Saves Lives” for free to workplaces, schools and community groups.
“It’s about a 45-minute program,” she said. “I can come into a business or organization or school and deliver it in-person. We can also do it virtually, through Zoom. This is all volunteer. We’re very much a grassroots organization.”
Artist Linda Fix of Attica also had a table at Health Fest, at which kids were doing interactive painting.
“I have a grant that I was given. I’m going to be painting a mural at John Kennedy school,” she said. “I’ll be painting that the first week of July for a couple of weeks. It should be done by the middle of July. I’ve got somebody who’s coming to photograph it and turn it into a traveling mural.”
Fix retired after 48 years as a nurse and started to paint murals as she retired.
A couple of the kids who were painting with Fix on Saturday were Addison Forsyth, 12, of Batavia and Madelyn Demena, 12,
“I like to paint, but I’m not so into being an artist,” Madelyn said.