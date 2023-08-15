BATAVIA — Sales tax collections continue to fluctuate across the GLOW region amid inflation and what state officials are describing as “technical adjustments.”
The State Comptroller’s Office has issued a report comparing this year’s second fiscal quarter with the same time period last year.
Wyoming County was listed as third statewide in sales tax growth, while Livingston County showed the steepest decrease.
But the numbers can be deceptive.
Corrections and late filing changes may have corrected earlier inaccuracies, but have skewed some of the data.
“For example, Livingston County’s sales tax collections would have experienced growth in the second quarter had they not been more than offset by over $1.1 million in technical adjustments,” the Comptroller’s report reads.
Inflation has slowed while gasoline prices also experienced a decrease compared to 2022, also affecting growth.
“In many cases, smaller counties and most cities can show big changes in collections from factors that would typically not affect larger entities noticeably, such as a few large sales in a particular month,” the report reads. “Annual collections can usually provide a better picture of underlying sales tax performance at the county and city level.
Area statistics included:
n Genesee County experienced a 3.3 percent increase in sales tax collections. It collected $13.73 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.29 million at the same time last year.
n Livingston County experienced a 7.2 percent decrease in sales tax collections. It collected $10.87 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.71 million at the same time last year.
n Orleans County experienced a 6.7 percent increase in sales tax collections. It collected $5.93 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.56 million at the same time last year.
n Wyoming County experienced a 15.1 percent increase in sales tax collections. It collected $6.89 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.99 million at the same time last year.
n Sullivan County experienced the state’s strongest growth with a $28.3 percent increase in sales tax collections.
It collected $20.62 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $16.08 million at the same time last year.
n New York state as a whole experienced a 3 percent increase in sales tax collections. It collected $5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.53 billion at the same time last year.