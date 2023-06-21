ALBANY — Toll collections are lacking to the point of more than $275 million, according to a State Comptroller’s Office report.
The report was issued earlier this month. It found the state’s Thruway Authority has to do a better job of identifying, billing, and collecting tolls and related fees, including $276.3 million it had a collection agency seeking as of March 2023.
“This audit has identified ways in which the Thruway can improve its collection of tolls and fees,” Comptroller Thomas D. DiNapoli said in the report. “Based on the Authority’s response, I’m hopeful action will be taken to implement our recommendations to maximize revenue for the Thruway.”
Tolls and related fees make up more than 90 percent of the Thruway’s revenue, according to the Comptroller’s Office. Of that figure, 90 percent of toll revenues are from using of E-ZPass with the remainder paying through the mail.
The Thruway collected $804 million from tolls and related fees in 2021. About 43 percent of the unpaid tolls and related fees, $119.3 million, is owed by out-of-state drivers, with many being from New Jersey and Connecticut.
Vehicle owners get a warning if their E-ZPass account has a negative balance for more than 30 days. If no payment is made 30 days after that, the account is canceled and a $25 fee is charged.
If the E-ZPass device isn’t returned another $16 fee is added.
Tolls by Mail that aren’t paid in 30 days trigger a warning notice and a $5 fine. If it’s still not paid 30 days later, it is in violation and a $50 fee is added to the invoice.
Thirty days after the violation notice, the Thruway can send the outstanding bill to a collection agency.
Auditors also found fault with the Thruway’s identification of license plates from the images it takes.
The audit sampled 161 images that were rejected and found 11 percent were identifiable and billable. Auditors also estimated the Thruway missed out on billing an additional $7.2 million in tolls last year based on the number of license plate images that were rejected for reasons, such as being too dark or too bright, that were within the Thruway’s ability to fix.
DiNapoli made several recommendations to the Thruway for improving its identifying, billing and collecting tolls and related revenue to the Thruway.
They include:
n Ensure that there is a smooth transition in any change of collection vendors to avoid gaps in service.
n Establish procedures for dismissing violation fees, including the selection criteria that explain why they are being dismissed and the basis for the amounts.
n Review accounts that are eligible to have their vehicle registration suspended to determine where collection efforts will have the best results.
n Revise the methodology for selecting accounts to refer to DMV for suspension to target persistent violators and accounts nearing the 6-year statute of limitations.
n Ensure that all images rejected by the automated process that are identifiable manually are billed.
n Monitor trends in the incidences of rejected images and take appropriate corrective actions.