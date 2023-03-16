BATAVIA — The city, concerned about the income model for future tenants of the Ellicott Station project, is hoping New York State Homes & Community Renewal (HCR) will work with Batavia for a mix of incomes, This would reflect the workforce housing that the city was promised, city leaders said in a letter, dated Monday, to HCR Commissioner/CEO RuthAnne Visnauskas.

The three-page letter outlines changes made to the income levels and the type of tenants the the housing will attract. With the changes, the city said in the letter that it "doesn't support the Ellicott Station project."

Ellicott Station Housing Development letter by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1