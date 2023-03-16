BATAVIA — The city, concerned about the income model for future tenants of the Ellicott Station project, is hoping New York State Homes & Community Renewal (HCR) will work with Batavia for a mix of incomes, This would reflect the workforce housing that the city was promised, city leaders said in a letter, dated Monday, to HCR Commissioner/CEO RuthAnne Visnauskas.
The three-page letter outlines changes made to the income levels and the type of tenants the the housing will attract. With the changes, the city said in the letter that it "doesn't support the Ellicott Station project."
The letter also reflected a concern about possible criminal activity that could result from low-income housing.
The city says the New York State Brownfield Opportunity Area (BOA) and the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) strategy both define the need for downtown housing including infill construction, upper floor apartments, and a demand for higher income housing, including market-rate housing. Ellicott Station is a 3.3-acre, mixed-use redevelopment of a vacant and abandoned, industrial brownfield site. The project involves new construction of a 55-unit, apartment building and reuse of an existing building. The plan has been for the first floor to be used for parking and the upper four floors for apartments.
Ellicott Station includes $4.2 million retail and $20.7 million residential portions.
The project will also create a shovel-ready site for future development at the corner of Ellicott and Jackson streets.
In the letter the city said when Savarino Companies proposed Ellicott Station, it was to be a market-rate project. When Savarino applied to HCR for financing, it applied for a mixed-income housing model, but local HCR representatives directed Savarino to only allow residents with 50% to 60% area median income (AMI). AMI is defined as the midpoint of a specific area’s income distribution. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) calculates it on an annual basis.
“While workforce housing is the goal for the Ellicott Station/Savarino development, that is not the type of tenants that this housing will attract. Due to HCR’s change of the project from mixed income to 50% to 60% AMI, inflationary wage increases, and the capped AMI levels will not allow working citizens to qualify to live here, and only vouchered Section 8 residents will now be able to access this property,” the city said in the letter, signed by City Manager Rachael Tabelski and most of the members of City Council.
“This is a fundamental change from the goals for the Ellicott Station project and does not match the BOA or DRI strategy’s for development of our downtown,” the letter read.
Because of the change, due to the AMI, rent caps, and exclusion of mixed-income and workforce housing the city said, the city doesn’t support the Ellicott Station project.
The project presents the following problems, the city’s letter said:
n Wages have risen drastically in the last three years and entry level manufacturing jobs and service jobs pay more than what would qualify for housing here due to the cap.
n The project no longer aligns with the city’s DRI and BOA strategies, and will not fulfill the city’s need for market rate and workforce housing determined in various studies.
n Studies have proven that low- and very low-income housing, not mixed-income housing, could set the project up for issues that the community does not want to see, including drug, gang and criminal activity.
n Other DRI communities across the state have received HCR tax credits and rents were allowed to be 80-120% AMI in some cases. Why not in Batavia, the city is asking.
“The city of Batavia is requesting that HCR work with us to present a better mix of incomes on the (Ellicott Station) property with apartments that rent for 80% and 120% AMI. We feel that this will encapsulate the workforce housing that we were promised, better align with the city’s vision of the DRI strategy and still provide affordable housing for residents,” the city said in the letter.
