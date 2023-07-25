A Conesus man, who had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices, was sentenced to prison today in federal court.
Raymond DiPasquale, 57, who pleaded guilty in April to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, was sentenced to serve 15 months in prison by U.S. Distrct Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard A. Resnick, who handled the case, stated that between November 2020 and February 2022, DiPasquale possessed devices, including a cell phone and laptop computer, which he used to receive, possess, and view child pornography. DiPasquale obtain the child pornography via the internet, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
DiPasquale possessed an estimated 700 images and videos of child pornography on the devices. Some of the images and videos depicted prepubescent minors being subjected to violence and sexual abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The sentencing is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Scarpino.
DiPasquale was charged Sept. 30, 2022, with three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.
The investigation began after information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force in Albany. State Police executed a search warrant which allegedly resulted in the discovery of 601 images and 161 videos of child sexual assault material on two separate electronic devices belonging to DiPasquale.
DiPasquale is a retired Greece police officer, according to Rochester-area media reports.