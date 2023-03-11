Members of the Warsaw Connect 55+ community show a canned food sculpture they created as part of contest between the chain’s separate retirement housing complexes. The collection has been donated to the United Church of Warsaw’s food pantry.

WARSAW — It’s a busy time for the United Church of Warsaw’s food pantry.

Demand is increasing as prices rise and more area residents seek help for basic necessities. That’s why a donation from the Connect 55+ retirement community is helping meet the need.

