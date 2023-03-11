WARSAW — It’s a busy time for the United Church of Warsaw’s food pantry.
Demand is increasing as prices rise and more area residents seek help for basic necessities. That’s why a donation from the Connect 55+ retirement community is helping meet the need.
Residents of the housing complex gathered about 1,325 items for donation to the pantry — canned foods, pasta, cake mixes, dish soap and more. They presented the collection to Rev. Katrina Macaluso on Wednesday.
“We are anticipating the need will go up,” Macaluso said. “But as it’s been since the early days of the (COVID-19) pandemic, every time we get a little nervous about how we’re going to continue serving the people we’re already serving, plus any new folks who are going to need us, we’re always surprised, overwhelmed and blessed by the generosity of the community.”
The annual food drive is part of a contest conducted among the 25 Connect 55+ locations nationwide, said Connect 55+ coordinator Jill Tilford. The residents at each complex collect food donations which are arranged into a sculpture.
The sculptures are judged for creativity and the donations are given to food pantries and other organizations. Warsaw’s sculpture was arranged into pyramids noting each of the entities the residents have supported over the past year.
The Connect 55+ community in Warsaw collected 967 canned items for last year’s contest. The residents set out this year to beat their prior total and wound up breaking their own record.
As it stands, the Connect 55+ complex has been the No. 2 source of food donations to the United Church of Warsaw’s food pantry over the past 12 months, Macaluso said. It’s also the top donor when in-kind donations such as cash and food card are factored in.
“People here are very generous,” said Barbara Brown, a member of the resident committee which led this year’s effort.
Committee members also included Jan Rommesser, Nancy Reynolds and Gloria Lafferty. Roger and Sheila Tisdale did this year’s shopping and even garnered a last-minute $50 donation from another shopper while making massive purchase at a grocery store in Rochester as part of the effort.
The food donations are needed and it’s expected they’ll be disbursed quickly, Macaluso said.
The food pantry currently serves about 125 to 150 family units per month, averaging about 400 people, she said. That’s expected to increase as inflation continues and the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is reduced.
The Warsaw Connect 55+ location has participated in the donation/sculpture contest for the past four years.
