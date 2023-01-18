BATAVIA — The $70 million new jail has had some work added to it, but it will not affect the overall project cost, a project official said Tuesday.
“In December, we processed almost $89,000 in changes,” Project Manager Carl York of The Pike Company told the Public Service Committee during its meeting. “The $89,000 or so that we processed included about $5,000 in site changes, minor site revisions; revisions to precast — we ended up having to add some precast in one area. That was around $34,000. A flooring change in one of the pods was about $15,000; $10,000 in structural revisions; and plumbing and gas revisions ... that cost around $24,000. Some of these were items that just weren’t on the drawings, so there’s a supplemental instruction that came out.”
York said the costs of the changes were reasonable and that they were reviewed.
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said, “When we’re talking about the extras that need to be done, that actually does not hit the overall project, because there is more than sufficient contingency (funding).” York said, “You’re at .4% of your entire project costs. You’re doing fabulous at this point ...”
Stein said that should be made clear to all legislators.
“We certainly did hear some conversation after the last approval that we granted was, ‘Now, it’s $70 million-plus,” she said. “It is not.”
York said, “It is not $70 million-plus. It is within your ... price that you set for the project.”
The changes made, to date, amount to $243,882, he said.
The project’s architect was in town last week, walking around with The Pike Company and Genesee County, York said.
“We looked at quality issues, went through some of the items that might have been missing from the drawings or other things that have just come up,” he said. The architect issued a field report within a day.
“Right now, we have 25 items on our quality log. Five have been closed, four are in progress and the rest are just waiting to get taken care of,” York said. “Some of them also have to do, maybe, with a design revision that has to be done, but they still have some corrective action to do. None of these are big show stoppers. These are just mainly cosmetics or easily fixed items ...”
For construction progress, York said the masonry on the administration building is 95% complete.
“The only thing that’s left is the vehicle sallyport, which will be completed in January,” he said. “The masonry walls as you go from the admin building down to the cells, they’ve completed both sides as the corridor for Pod C and Pod D. They finished Pod A just last week and now they’re moving over to Pod B.”
“The roofing is 100% complete across the admin building. They’ll be back as soon as we finish the vehicle sallyport, then they’ll come back and do that little bit of roof,” he said.
Upcoming work will continue with masonry at pods A and B. setting precast panels and precast cells for pods C and A, completion of the vehicle sallyport, starting the interior masonry walls in the admin section, starting the second-floor masonry for the pods.
“So far, we’ve lost a total of 10 days due to weather. Believe it or not, the two big snowstorms only cost us half a day,” York said.
The 184-bed structure includes four pods of jail cells, an inmate intake and processing area, and an administration area. For a pod, the plan is to have a set of cells, than a day yard, then another set of cells on the other side. A grassy or stone area will be between sets of pods.
