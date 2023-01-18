Some assembly required

Construction crews guide the first jail cell into position Friday morning at the site of the new Genesee County Jail.

BATAVIA — The $70 million new jail has had some work added to it, but it will not affect the overall project cost, a project official said Tuesday.

“In December, we processed almost $89,000 in changes,” Project Manager Carl York of The Pike Company told the Public Service Committee during its meeting. “The $89,000 or so that we processed included about $5,000 in site changes, minor site revisions; revisions to precast — we ended up having to add some precast in one area. That was around $34,000. A flooring change in one of the pods was about $15,000; $10,000 in structural revisions; and plumbing and gas revisions ... that cost around $24,000. Some of these were items that just weren’t on the drawings, so there’s a supplemental instruction that came out.”

