Burglar gets prison term

ALBION — An Arcade man with a felony criminal history dating back to when he was 17 years old was sentenced to his third state prison term Wednesday in Orleans County Court.

Travis M. Cook, 34, was sentenced to three-to-six years in prison for stealing a wallet from a garage he had broken into and possessing a loaded handgun as a felon. He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

