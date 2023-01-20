ALBION — An Arcade man with a felony criminal history dating back to when he was 17 years old was sentenced to his third state prison term Wednesday in Orleans County Court.
Travis M. Cook, 34, was sentenced to three-to-six years in prison for stealing a wallet from a garage he had broken into and possessing a loaded handgun as a felon. He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Cook still has felony gun charges pending in Erie County, stemming from a traffic stop by a Wyoming County sheriff’s deputy.
Cook was out on bail from the burglary charge in Orleans when a deputy stopped him in May just over the Wyoming border in Holland.
He was found with a loaded handgun and brass knuckles and was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years, along with two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree possession of a weapon.
Cook was on post-release supervision from his latest prison stint at the time.
He served six years for a burglary conviction in Wyoming County and was released to parole in August 2020.
He served another prison term in 2011.
He and another man were involved in a drunken vandalism and shooting spree in July 2010 at Java Lake, where they used a sawed-off shotgun to blast out windows of parked cars. Police seized 17 firearms that were reported stolen from a gun shop in Java Village, although Cook was not charged with the theft.
He was sentenced to one to three years in prison for criminal possession of a weapon.
