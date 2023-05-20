BATAVIA — There are certain, important times when sheer human decency becomes the priority.
That’s why homemade cookies lined a table Friday at St. James Episcopal Church on East Main Street. It was also why Halnyna Balanovych was making brisk sales of her homemade pierogis nearby.
All proceeds from the cookie sale were assisting Ukrainian relief while the pierogis are supporting Balanovych and her family.
“Everyone is aghast at what’s happening in Ukraine and feels like, ‘I like to make things better but how do I make things better?’” said JoAnn Bestine, one of the cookie and pierogi sale’s organizers. “So we started last November and said, ‘How about an old-fashioned bake sale?’”
The church members decided specifically to sell homemade cookies, which proved a bigger success than they expected.
Balanovych — a refugee from Rivne, Ukraine with her husband and their three children — later offered her homemade pierogis in a separate sale.
They peierogis were the genuine, Ukrainian article, proved a smash hit.
“It sold out in 20 minutes — 60 bags in 20 minutes,” Bestine said.
The two efforts were combined Friday and again proved highly popular. Visitors entered the church to snatch up the cookies, the frozen pierogis or both.
Rivne’s a city in Western Ukraine. It’s about the size of Buffalo and has been subjected to Russian missile attacks since the 2022 invasion.
Balanovych has a master’s degree in early childhood education. The pierogis are helping her and her family get by as they become familiar with the U.S., and as she pursues recertification in her regular career and works to learn English.
“This is her way of supporting her family,” Bestine said. “She’s very independent. She earns her money. She’s skilled at making the periogis and that’s what she’s doing, so we combined them this time.”
She had made 50 dozen for Friday’s sale. They had mostly sold out by noon, with people offering both purchases and well-wishes.
Balanovych communicated by cellphone text, using a translation app.
“I really liked it and thank you very much to all the people,” she said. “They are very wonderful and kind, and helped my family a lot.”
It’s a big part of why the church members find the effort important. It’s one small-but-solid thing as the nation and its people fight for freedom and survival.
“It seemed everyone here was appalled at what was going on in Ukraine but did not know how to help,” Bestine said. “‘I can’t send a tank, so what can I do?’ So it enabled us to do something.”