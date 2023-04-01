CORFU — Catering has primarily been the Burnin’Barrel BBQ’s livelihood and that is no different now for owner Nick Rada.

Rada and Burnin’Barrel celebrated its first anniversary at 10 East Main St. on Thursday. The restaurant is generally open Thursdays and Fridays, with catering services available on the weekends.

