CORFU — Catering has primarily been the Burnin’Barrel BBQ’s livelihood and that is no different now for owner Nick Rada.
Rada and Burnin’Barrel celebrated its first anniversary at 10 East Main St. on Thursday. The restaurant is generally open Thursdays and Fridays, with catering services available on the weekends.
“I’m doing pretty good business, more catering. Catering has been the strong point and the main part and focus of the business,” he said. “I do 40-50 pig roasts a year right now.”
Rada said Burnin’Barrel will cater events including weddings, graduation parties, corporate events and popup markets.
“I’m only open for two days a week for the dine-in, which fits my business pretty well. I’m very happy with that,” he said, estimating 80% of his business is catering and 20% is at the restaurant. Most of that 20% is through takeout. There is seating for about 12 people at Burnin’Barrel, he said.
Rada, who says he’s been cooking for 27 years, since age 14, has worked overseas and in places including Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia and Western New York, mainly Buffalo. In Batavia, he worked at Terry Hills Golf Course, Restaurant and Banquet Facility. After that, for about a year, he said, he ran Burnin’Barrel at Batavia Downs and then moved to Corfu a year ago in March.
“That’s how I originally started out the brand. That led me to get my own spot with a commissary (commercial) kitchen,” Rada said of Batavia Downs.
“I do all the prepping and handling of the food. It’s (10 East Main St.) a small location. It’s about 1,000 square feet. That leaves me enough room to seat about 12 people at the front of the restaurant. Most of that is grab-and-go.”
The Burnin’Barrel owner said he does everything himself, with family to volunteer time if he needs assistance now and then. Rada said the setup allows him to manage things by himself.
“The menu’s different every day that I’m open. I change it up every day. I post it on Facebook and Instagram, mostly Facebook, though,” Rada said.
“I have certain people who know to come in on certain days when I’m doing brisket. Others wait for chicken and ribs for dinner. Thursdays are pulled pork, chicken and ribs for dinner and Fridays are brisket day — pulled pork brisket and one other special.”
Catering is on weekends at the customer’s request.
“Right now my current system works well, but I’m always willing to adjust when need be,” he said.
The one-year anniversary was on March 18. Thursday’s celebration turned out to be a nice day, Rada said. The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce was there to hold the ribbon-cutting.
“As a chef, it’s always been a dream and goal of mine to have my own establishment. It’s happened. If you want it, you’ve got to work for it and that’s what I did,” he said. “Thursday worked out to be the day we could do a ribbon-cutting and had time for everybody to get there. We probably had 40-50 people come in here.”
Regular hours for Burnin’Barrel are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays and dinner is from 4 p.m. until sold out on those same days.
