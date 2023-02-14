Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsFire crews at the scene of a chimney fire at 878 Gabbey Rd. in Corfu on Tuesday evening.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

CORFU — A chimney fire began Tuesday afternoon at 878 Gabbey Rd., but didn’t get far before firefighters stopped it.

“It had spread into the house about 3 feet on either side of the chimney,” Pembroke Fire District Chief Jamie Waff said. “It was basically contained to the chimney and the structure around it. It was clearly a chimney fire.”

