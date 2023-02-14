CORFU — A chimney fire began Tuesday afternoon at 878 Gabbey Rd., but didn’t get far before firefighters stopped it.
“It had spread into the house about 3 feet on either side of the chimney,” Pembroke Fire District Chief Jamie Waff said. “It was basically contained to the chimney and the structure around it. It was clearly a chimney fire.”
Firefighters needed two hose lines to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, Waff said.
Waff said he didn’t know specifically what the cause of the fire was. Pembroke Code Enforcement was on its way to the scene at the time.
The house sustained damage, but is livable, the fire chief said. Firefighters didn’t have to do much to get at the fire, he said.
“One of the county coordinators got on location and confirmed a working structure fire. I called for a second alarm,” he said. “Once it was under control, I had the second alarm go non-emergency.”
Pembroke, East Pembroke, Corfu, Darien and Newstead firefighters responded, as did a county fire coordinator and Mercy EMS. The call came in around 3:30 p.m., Waff said.
Two people live in the residence and both got outside with no reported injuries.
Asked whether the residents would have to find somewhere to live temporarily, Waff said, “I don’t believe so. That’s going to be up to code enforcement.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.