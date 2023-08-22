CORFU — The Village Board may vote on the purchase of property at 81 E. Main St., when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pembroke Community Center.
“It will be up for a vote if there’s a contract provided by the landowner. To my knowledge, we haven’t received one yet,” said board member Mike Doktor.
The village has not decided what would be done with 81 E. Main St. if it purchases the property. There is another party interested in buying it as well, though the village expressed interest first.
Kyle and Beth Wruck are the other party interested in the property, which Kyle Wruck said the owner plans to sell for $250,000. It includes a home and a second building that was once the site of Stan’s Red Lounge.
“The house itself we’re going to fix up and live in the house,” he said. “We want to turn that (the old Stan’s building) into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.”
Kyle Wruck said they are hoping to put in a pavilion for community, outdoor events on part of the green space.
“The farmer that owns the property, we talked to him and said we plan on leaving a good portion of that green space and he can keep farming it,” he said.
The total size of the property for sale is 19 acres and the asking price is based on a recent property appraisal at $250,000, Kyle Wruck said.
If the village buys it, the Wrucks’ plans won’t go ahead, Kyle said.
“The village approached him (the owner) before we did. The property owner is a man of his word,” Kyle Wruck said. “We have to wait and see if the village says yes or no before we do anything. It’s the current owner’s wishes.”
Wruck said there has been discussion and arguments in Corfu on the 81 E. Main St. property, with people concerned about taxes going up and the loss of an opportunity for a restaurant.
“The village openly admitted that they don’t have the money to do any developments,” he said.
On the other hand, Kyle Wruck noted, there are people who want village to buy the property.
Beth Wruck plans to be at Wednesday’s meeting, Kyle said.
“I think, more or less, she’s not planning to speak unless people have questions or want further explanation,” he said.
Kyle Wruck said he won’t be able to attend because the Pembroke Town Planning Board, of which he is a member, meets that night also. Kyle Wruck is also on the Corfu Village Planning Board.
During a community meeting earlier this month, Mayor Thomas Sargent said the site might be a perfect location for a community garden.
“The people can go and all members of the community can do it (maintain the garden) and can benefit ...” he said.
Resident Matt Orleman suggested breaking down an investment in a garden in investing in trees and bushes in order to have ample fruit and vegetables, but also have an annual garden to be tended to.
“We could have a farm stand out front that anyone can walk by ... There are people who are renters that don’t have the opportunity to till their land and grow what they want. They now have space to do that,” he said. “They can’t do it on their property because of drainage or because they’re a renter or whatever.”
Sargent said the property, which has a house on it, is one of the last green spaces in the village.
“We have gone through the whole process. We have had it assessed. The appraisal has come in over what the asking price is at this point,” he said. “We will be putting it to a vote at our next board meeting, to purchase the property and, for the time being, leave it as green space, until we can have a group of people, both residents and board members, sit and come up with a game plan on what we want to do with that.”
Resident Edward Fauth Sr. said the village was willing to cut its nose off to spite its face. He said there are others interested in buying the 81 Main St. property and keeping it on the tax rolls.
“You don’t know how much it’s going to cost you to refit that building,” Fauth said. “You’re forcing a dream on us.”
Sargent said he wasn’t forcing this proposal on anyone. Fauth suggested putting the proposed purchase on the ballot during the next village election to see what the voters say about it.
The mayor asked what if the village did that and the vote came out even.
“It’s a piece of property that’s available right now. I know that the couple that were here the other day have said they are interested in buying it,” Sargent said. “What happens ... when they decide, ‘We don’t want that. We can’t do that. We’re not going to do that.’ Now, that property just sits. There are people in this room who are for purchasing that property and have ideas of what we could do with that property.”
Fauth said the village owns green space at Route 77 and Depot Street. He said the village doesn’t know what it will cost to refit the building on the 81 E. Main St. property.
“I can’t look at it until I own it,” Sargent said. “There’s a lot of things that could be done with that property as well as giving the village residents a meeting place for 20 or 30 people who want to get together on a Wednesday night. I understand your concerns from a tax roll standpoint, but it could be more valuable than that.”
Five years from now, if the village buys 81 E. Main St. and hasn’t done anything with it, it could turn around and sell the property.
Resident Linda Tucker said she has no problem with the village buying the property.
“I think it should be for the police and the Village Office, and I think it should be at least two homes,” she said. “You’d keep enough space on the village’s portion to do your flower gardens and your walkways, because it goes back quite a ways. You could still have green space back there.”
From a housing standpoint, Sargent said, he wouldn’t want to see more than three or four homes that could be put there.
Doktor said he’s listened to Sargent talk about this for a few years.
“I do respect his vision, but also, as a resident, I look at it from both ways,” he said. “We do have some residents who would like to purchase that house and live in that house and refurbish it. They also have a business plan ... Maybe we could buy a piece of the property off of them to develop a park. It’s a win-win ...”
Doktor said he wasn’t trying to take away from any plans the village has, but was playing devil’s advocate.