CORFU — Village trustees have passed a resolution opposing state legislation they say would take away voters’ rights to decide who will judge cases in local courts.
Senate bill S-00139B has passed. If the Assembly adopts a bill and Gov. Kathy Hochul signs it, the village said in a resolution approved Wednesday night, the judges presiding in the 100 largest town and village courts will have to be licensed to practice law in the state and to have been admitted to the New York state bar for at least five years.
“The town and village courts in Genesee County are among the nearly 1,200 justice courts in the state of New York that, collectively, handle close to one million cases each year,” trustees said in the resolution. “The Village Court of Corfu is a vital service to our residents and the Genesee County community as a whole. The justices of town and village courts preside over trials involving misdemeanor- and violation-level offenses, thereby ensuring that the victims of those offenses can be heard.
Mayor Thomas Sargent said the intent of the bill is to dictate which members of a community can hold judicial office.
“Each of these courts are presided over by a town or village justice, all of whom have been elected by their local communities,” he read from a list of talking points. “The bill attempts to take over the right of the voters to elect those in their communities that they believe to be fair and impartial and who would best serve that community, whether they are an attorney or not an attorney. The legislation implies that members of a community are incapable of making informed decisions about who sits in judgement on matters from the straightforward to the highly complex, as may arise in local courts.”
There is a sparse pool of in a community from which to find eligible attorney-judges, Sargent read. He noted that in its most recent report, the state Commission of Judicial Conduct said only 13% of complaints filed against the judiciary were against town and/or village judges.
“The bill is designed not to improve the courts, but rather (is) the latest attempt by the New York State Bar Association organizations that represent only 15% of the state’s attorneys to generate increased opportunities for its members and to dictate who we choose to serve in our local government,” the mayor read.
Sargent said this is the state saying that they want to decide who our judges are going to be,” he said.
“It may not even be a judge from this area that they would say is going to be Corfu’s judge,” he said.
Sargent said his biggest concern with that is, once you take out the local judge, you have a judge that doesn’t know the history of the defendant appearing in court. Someone may be coming into court for the sixth time and is being seen by the sixth different judge.
“They (the judge) don’t know how they were the other five times that they (a defendant) came in. They don’t know any of the story behind it. If it’s our judge, for example, Judge (David) O’Connor, they’ve seen that person six times, they already know what’s happening before they even walk through the door,” Sargent said. “They know how to be prepared. That’s, in my opinion, what it (the legislation) takes away from us.”