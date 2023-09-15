CORFU — At this point, Corfu firefighters have not had to respond to Depot Street for a fire at any of the four, soon to be five, homes along that road.
Still protection for the residents who live on Depot Street is the main reason the village is looking into having a fire hydrant installed on the street, though no decisions will be made for awhile.
Mayor Thomas Sargent said at Wednesday’s board meeting that there are four homes on Depot Street, with a fifth one currently being built. Monroe County Water Authority told the village it would cost $110,000 for MCWA to install a fire hydrant.
“They’d have to tie in to the main line on the west side of (Route) 77, bore underneath 77 to put that in,” Sargent said after the meeting. “Monroe County Water doesn’t require a fire hydrant. That would be us saying, ‘To protect our village residents, in case of a fire on that street, there’s no easy access to water.”
The mayor said the village still has to check with Genesee County to see if a fire hydrant installation could get some help from the countywide water project. The village would also want to talk to Fire Chief Greg Lang and Assistant Chief Dean Eck.
“Is that going to be a hugely beneficial to the village, or is it non-consequential to have it there?” Sargent said. “If they say, at the end of the day, ‘This is what our plan would be if there was a fire on that street,’ and you find out it’s really not that big of a deal, does the village want to spend $110,000 to put in one fire hydrant?”
Sargent said the village would also find out whether a contractor could put one in for a lower cost.
“We went to them (Monroe County) because they’re the ones who are in charge of the water system in the village. It came up at our last meeting (Aug. 23) so we’re just starting the investigation process and seeing what options we have. It’ll be some time before we make a decision.”
Deputy Mayor Michael Doktor suggested getting input from fire chiefs on their plan for Depot Street.
“I just look at it the way the houses are laid out. If there was a fire there now, what would they do — obviously bringing pumpers and whatnot.” Doktor said.
Sargent said the other part to that is residents at the end of Depot Street own about 35 acres there. If they decide to sell the land, there is room for a housing development back there, he said.
“They could put houses back there. They’re going to need a bigger water line,” Sargent said. “If that were to happen, the developer would be on the hook to do that, but that may never happen. The potential for growth on Depot Street is definitely a possibility. Will that ever happen? Who knows?”
Sargent was asked to try contacting someone involved with the Genesee County countywide water project regarding funding.
“We can definitely reach out and see if there’s any way that a little chunk of funds could come this way ... (It’s) definitely worth having the conversation.”
Lang, who was not at the board meeting, told The Daily News Thursday that he would support having a hydrant installed on Depot Street. In about 35 years with the department, he said, firefighters haven’t been called to any structure fires there that he can remember.
“You never know when one’s gong to happen. We’ve had some first aid calls. In my years of being in the fire department, we were called down there a couple of times for first aid calls, but that’s about it.”
Fire protection for the residents is the main thing.
“There’s hydrants everywhere and that’s why we put them in,” he said. “You’re more apt to save a residence if you have water there.”
Homeowners may also get a lower rate from their insurance carriers if there is a hydrant on the street, Lang noted.
“Most insurance companies will ask you, if you’re building a house or something ... ‘What’s your closest hydrant?’” he said.
If a fire does happen on Depot Street, firefighters would hook up a hose at the nearest hydrant to get water to the scene, Lang said.
“We’d have to lay in with a large-diameter line. We’d lay in from the closest hydrant. It’s right near 77, near the viaduct,” he said. “We probably have enough line to lay in from that viaduct.”