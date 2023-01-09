BATAVIA — The City Council tonight voted to amend its 2023 budget, adding $100,000 for the purchase of equipment for the Police Department, including five R-15 rifles and to replace officers’ Glock 22 40-caliber sidearms with the Glock 17, 9-millimeter.
The increase of $100,000 in budgeted expenses will be offset by a $100,000 increase in a revenue budget line to include state aid, video lottery terminal and tribal compact money.
Police Chief Shawn Heubusch has previously noted the department currently deploys an AR-15 rifle for use by patrol, but added, “We have seen a gap insomuch as the members of the Detective Bureau do not have rifles assigned to them.” “In an active shooter situation, the AR-15 is the preferred armament to address the situation,” Heubusch wrote. “It would be a hindrance in that situation for all of our members not to be able to deploy a rifle for response.”
Although notorious for being the weapon of choice by perpetrators in many mass shootings, AR-15-style rifles are also commonly used by law enforcement agencies. The weapons are lightweight, accurate and easy to use.”
Regarding the transition to Glock 17, 9-millimeter sidearms for officers, Heubusch previously wrote in a memorandum, “The department will need to replace each member’s issued sidearm as well as holsters. Further, we are recommending purchasing a red dot sight to enhance the marksmanship of each member.”
The department owns a single speed display sign that is mounted on a trailer and is deployed in various areas based upon complaints from the community and is also set up proactively during certain times of the year, Heubusch has previously said. The City Council agreed with his recommendation to buy four electronic speed display signs and put them up permanently in designated areas around the city to encourage drivers to obey the speed limit.
Heubusch also proposes buying a new camera system for about $6,500, while upgrading four cameras at a cost of about $2,500 each, for a total cost of $16,500. Lawmakers supported this proposal.
