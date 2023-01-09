City police ask for more AR-15s

BATAVIA — The City Council tonight voted to amend its 2023 budget, adding $100,000 for the purchase of equipment for the Police Department, including five R-15 rifles and to replace officers’ Glock 22 40-caliber sidearms with the Glock 17, 9-millimeter.

The increase of $100,000 in budgeted expenses will be offset by a $100,000 increase in a revenue budget line to include state aid, video lottery terminal and tribal compact money.

