A county-driven campaign to honor our nation’s veterans has won an award for its effective design, strategy, and implementation. The Operation Green Light campaign received the 2023 MARCOM Award in the Public Relations Campaign category, according to the New York State Association of Counties.
The campaign, which encourages residents and businesses to illuminate the entryway of their house or business with a green bulb, was launched by NYSAC in collaboration with the NYS County Executives’ Association and NYS Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. It was adopted in 2022 by the National Association of Counties, which promoted it to other states and counties across the nation, ultimately leading to the participation of more than 325 municipal governments.
“As county leaders representing every corner of the state, it’s very important to us that our veterans know how grateful we are for their service,” said NYSAC President and Clinton County Administrator Michael E. Zurlo. “Operation Green Light was about taking that feeling of support and gratitude and converting it into a visible symbol. This year’s campaign could be seen all across the state and our country as homes, businesses, bridges, and government buildings were lit up green in November. A lot of effort went into this campaign, and I’m proud that we have been recognized with this award.”
Genesee and Livingston counties were among local governments that participated, with court houses in Batavia and Geneseo being illuminated by green lights around Veterans Day 2022.
“Operation Green Light grew so much bigger than we could have imagined,” NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario said. “Seeing county buildings shining in green across New York State, and as far away as Alaska and Texas, really speaks to the desire our counties and residents have to show their support and gratitude to our veterans.”
Operation Green Light also raises awareness about the local services available to veterans through their local Veteran Service Office. County Veterans’ Service Officers are located in every county of the state and provide personalized service to veterans and their dependents, free of charge.
Veteran Service Officers assist veterans and their families with accessing federal benefits like healthcare, housing, and employment services, and also help connect veterans to counseling services like the Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support program.
While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round.
Visit www.nysac.org/operationgreenlight to see photos of Operation Green Light in action and find more information and links to resources available to veterans.