Country Farmers’ Market returns

BATAVIA — The Genesee Country Farmers’ Market is right around the corner, set to make its 2023 debut from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the lot at the corner of Bank Street and Alva Place.
Vendors will showcase their products those same hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and the last day will be Oct. 27.
The market will start this season with Rebecca Grela as manager and main market contact.
“I started at the end of last year. This will be my first full year,” she said. *I used to be a vendor there years ago. When I came into the market last summer they told me they were looking for a full-time manager and they wanted me to apply. I know the lay of the land and I know most of the vendors, so it worked out well.”
She was hired as manager in September after thinking about it for a day or two.
“I have 25 committed vendors so far, with Friday being the busiest day, Tuesdays and Thursdays are fewer vendors, but we don’t know how many. It varies with people’s schedules,” she said. “Everybody’s very excited about the beginning of the market. It’s going to be a gorgeous day.”
Vendors look forward to seeing some of the old customers from last year as well as new ones, Grela said.
Those who still want to be vendors must submit an application and the board has to review it. The applicant could get a response in about a week.
“They can get an application from me at the market shed. It’s an 8-by-10 wooden shed and I work out of that,” Grela said.
On Friday, customers can enter a drawing, the market manager said.
“We have several baskets that we’re giving away towards the end of June. They (customers) want to come over and see about that,” she said. “I’ll have the ticket for them to fill out for that.”
There are several new vendors to the market, Grela said. She updates the list of those present, along with any specials, and items in season, on the market’s Facebook page.