County awaits word on proposed election law changes

BATAVIA — The county had not been told, as of Thursday, whether Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to set most county and town elections for even-numbered years. However, the proposed legislation takes away Genesee County’s authority, County Attorney James Wujcik says.
Elected officials in the middle of a term would be allowed to finish out their time in office, and those elected in an odd-numbered year after 2025 would have their term reduced so the office will be up for election again in the following even-year election. The mandate would not apply to city or village elections, nor for specific elected offices protected in the state Constitution to be held in odd-numbered years, including county clerk, sheriff, district attorneys, local judges and others.
“if that’s signed, that does two things. No. 1, it usurps the Legislature’s authority that was demonstrated when the county voters went from a two-year term for legislators to a four-year term,” he said last week at the Ways and Means Committee meeting. “This body, back in 2018, staggered those elections.”
The state legislation is in confrontation with municipal Home Law Section 9 in the state Constitution, Wujcik said. He noted the opposition to the bill by counties statewide.
“What we’re currently looking into is how this could be redressed. Quite frankly, what it does is it just takes the authority of this body away pursuant to the New York State Constitution and gives it to the budget process,” he said.
Ways and Means Committee Chair Marianne Clattenburg said it also takes authority away from the voters of the county. “This went to a vote — to our voters. They approved this. It’s their voice that set our terms,” she said. “What does that do, practically, to us?”
Wujcik said it’s undetermined right now.
“No. 1, the governor will have to sign it. No. 2, we, at that point in time, will be able to go through the statutory construction of the law actually says. If it stays at that even number of years, the conversation will be, ‘How does that affect the authority of this body and the action taken by the voters of Genesee County?”
The way it’s written now, the change would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025.
“The question would be, if you’re up for election this year, are you good for another four years and then you would have to run? It’s still not absolutely clear,” Wujcik said. He said he was told a couple of weeks ago that the bill was among a stack of bills awaiting the governor’s signature.
“It’s anticipated she will (sign), yes,” he said.
Clattenburg said changing the terms of elections doesn’t have any impact on saving money.
“It didn’t change with the cities and the towns,” she said. “We’re going to still have to have those polling places, have those workers, It’s not going to save us any money.”
Wujcik said that’s correct and added he talked to Landers about that.
Landers said if the state is making this change with the county legislatures, it should go all the way and change municipal elections as well.
“My understanding is, they’re going to go all the way. If they go all the way and actually line it up, there is savings — if we’re only having elections every other year,” he said. “This may be a messy process. Misery loves company.”
If the town races and the four-year county races can be lined up, then the loss of control, which is an issue, is lessened if there are real financial savings for taxpayers, the county manager said.
“That wasn’t the impetus for this, though,” Clattenburg said of the potential saving of money. “They thought there would be more voter turnout.”
Landers said he has talked to his colleagues, who feel that all local elections should be lined up, if the state wants to make this change something the counties can deal with.
“Let’s make this so there’s actually some savings and some efficiencies,” he said.
Clattenburg said the regulations are making elections expensive, such as with the nine days of early voting now required.
“Nine days of voting, you have to staff these election panels,” she said.
Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein said it would help if primaries could be moved into the communities in which the primaries are taking place. The primaries this week were for Republican voters in the towns of Bergen and Byron. They had to come to the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd. in Batavia for early voting from June 17-25. Primary voting day was Tuesday.
Clattenburg said, “They had to come into Batavia to vote for the primary in their own community. I don’t understand that either.”
This week, County Election Commissioner Lorie Loghany said 17 people voted in the nine days of early voting and the cost to run it was about $5,000 cost total.
“It’s unfortunate because it isn’t a one-size fits all situation. I wish there was something different for these situations. We’ve got to staff, we have to pay rent on the facility ... our techs have to set everything up,” she said Thursday.
Longhany said there has to be a “middle ground” where the county can accommodate voters but not have workers sitting idle for the hours the polls are open during a primary.
“There were two or three days when there were no voters,” she said. “It’s hard to justify to the people who have to pay for all this that we were open for nine days and 17 foiks came in to vote.”
Longhany said the staff did a wonderful job during the early voting and on primary day,
“There were no hiccups. It was a very smooth. They (the ARC) worked with us in so many ways. They cut the rent down when it’s a slow election,” she said. “They cut the rent in half. $1,500.”