BATAVIA — If you attended Wings Over Batavia way back in the ‘90s, you may remember the traffic challenges which hit the city.
County officials have issued an update as the Wings Over Batavia Air Show gears up for this weekend. It addresses safety, emergency services, special effects and traffic control.
“Wings Over Batavia, the independently owned and operated agency responsible for this event, is working closely with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Genesee County Emergency Management to ensure public safety remain at the forefront of preparations,” county officials said in a statement issued Monday.
The air show’s flying segments are set for 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Genesee County Airport. The show is set to feature a cutting-edge F-22 Raptor, an A-10 “Warthog” ground attack jet, vintage P-51 Mustang fighters, and other attractions.
The county’s update includes:
n The Sheriff’s Office, city and state police are coordinating efforts to help ensure public safety. Various emergency services providers will be present at the event.
n Planned explosions, pyrotechnic displays, and fireworks will be handled exclusively by the event organizers. Attendees and residents are advised not to dial 911 for the displays, as emergency services will be on-site.
n Leading up to and during the event on Saturday and Sunday, State Street Road will be closed from West Saile Drive north to Batavia Elba Townline Road.
West Saile Drive will also be closed from the Milton Cat building to the storage barns on the east side of the airport.
Drivers are asked to pay attention to signs and flaggers, exercise extreme caution and be alert to changing conditions. Pedestrians must follow marked paths and signage.
Air show gates open at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 to 3 as part of Labor Day weekend. Flying begins at 5 p.m. and continues through the twilight hours.
The family-friendly event is described as “star studded” and ends 9 p.m. with choreographed fireworks and aerobatic aircraft performances.
Check wingsoverbatavia.com for advance tickets and more information.