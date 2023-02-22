BATAVIA — Genesee County legislators Wednesday approved distribution of $2 million among county municipalities.
County Manager Matt Landers said payments would be issued to the city of Batavia, towns and villages on Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — Genesee County legislators Wednesday approved distribution of $2 million among county municipalities.
County Manager Matt Landers said payments would be issued to the city of Batavia, towns and villages on Friday.
“The distribution is made based on the relative share of taxable assessed valuation of each municipality,” Landers said.
The proposed distribution to the other municipalities is as follows: city of Batavia, $392,465; town of Alabama, $64,844; village of Alexander, $12,090; town of Alexander, $66,697; town of Batavia, $284,446; village of Bergen, $31,528; town of Bergen $80,599; town of Bethany, $65,573; town of Byron, $73,009; village of Corfu, $23,300; town of Darien $146,589; village of Elba $17,248; town of Elba, $57,522; village of Le Roy, $114,300; town of Le Roy, $130,530; village of Oakfield, $32,178; town of Oakfield, $48,190; town of Pavilion, $86,458; town of Pembroke, $173,282; town of Stafford, $99,152.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.