More than 50 county leaders from across New York, including each of the four GLOW counties, have signed on to a bipartisan letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer seeking his assistance in helping stop a proposed Medicaid cost shift in the New York state budget.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed to end the decades-long practice of sharing federal Medicaid savings with counties and New York City. If approved, New York’s counties would lose $625 million in federal funds in the next fiscal year, and the amount would increase to $808 million by fiscal year 2027, according to the New York State Association of Counties.

