More than 50 county leaders from across New York, including each of the four GLOW counties, have signed on to a bipartisan letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer seeking his assistance in helping stop a proposed Medicaid cost shift in the New York state budget.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed to end the decades-long practice of sharing federal Medicaid savings with counties and New York City. If approved, New York’s counties would lose $625 million in federal funds in the next fiscal year, and the amount would increase to $808 million by fiscal year 2027, according to the New York State Association of Counties.
Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties would lose nearly $3 million in 2023 if the governor’s proposal is enacted, officials in those counties have said.
“We strongly believe that it is Congress’ intent these funds be shared with the counties and New York City on a continuous basis because we pay such a large share of the costs of the state and federal Medicaid program,” the leaders said in a letter to Senator Schumer.
The letter, signed or supported by 57 chief elected county officials, called on Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer to intervene in the state-local dispute to “clarify congressional intent for sharing these funds with counties” either through a resolution or statutory change “clarifying beyond any doubt” that the funds are to be shared with counties.
“Counties have long used these federal savings to support local services and to reduce pressure on property taxes in our communities,” the letter said.
Among those who signed the letter were Rochelle Stein, Genesee County Legislature chairwoman; David L. LeFebre, Livingston County Board of Supervisors chairman; Lynne M. Johnson, Orleans County Legislature chairwoman; and Rebecca Ryan, Wyoming County Board of Supervisors chairwoman.
County officials said if the state keeps the Medicaid funding property taxes would increase to make up for the lost revenues.
“Senator Schumer understands the history of why this federal funding was sent to New York state and to the counties: to help the state and local taxpayers. Our senator fought hard to include this direct aid to counties in the Affordable Care Act and in COVID relief legislation,” NYSAC President Michael E. Zurlo of Clinton County said in a news release.
Through a combination of federal funding and local tax dollars, New York’s 57 counties and New York City pay $7.6 billion toward the state’s Medicaid program, more than the combined contributions of the other 3,000 counties across the United States, according to NYSAC.
Schumer was instrumental in including the Medicaid funding language in the Affordable Care Act and later in the federal COVID relief bill that increased Medicaid assistance for states and local governments who contribute to the program.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.