BATAVIA — A developer planning several apartment buildings with a total of 80 units in MedTech Park has the support of the county Planning Board.
The board on Thursday evening recommended approval for a special use permit and site plan for a Countryside Landing apartment complex.
Developer David Mazur proposes to build six 12-apartment buildings and one eight-apartment building — 24 three-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units, 14 one-bedroom units and 36 single-car detached garages.
“Our portfolio that we have ... We’re out of the metropolitan areas. We’re in townships like Grand Island, Wheatfield, city of Tonawanda,” he told the board. “We’re building the same structure we built at all these other locations. The demographics there are 60% retirees, because of all the first floors. There’s no steps from parking lot to apartment. The balance is professionals.”
Mazur said he was not targeting students as tenants.
“We met with the college (Genesee Community College),” he said. “The college had some concerns about that and with our requirements of 3.5 times the monthly rent in earnings and also having a job for a certain period of time, the students are not going to be able to make those pro formas.”
After leaving the meeting, Mazur estimated the monthly rent range for the market-rate apartments would be $1,350-$1,895.
“There’ll be a pet park. There’ll be some walking trails,” he said. “We’ve talked with the college. We want to be good neighbors.”
The Planning Board recommended approval with the modification that Mazur work with the Genesee County Highway Department and GCC to provide safe pedestrian crossings on R. Stephen Hawley Drive.
Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Jim Krencik said recently that the developer hasn’t applied to the GCEDC, so no financial investment is available at this time. He said the agency is pleased to see the proposed project moving forward.
“This project enhances our market-rate housing stock and can accelerate our Batavia Home Fund partnership to support future residential improvements in the city,” he said.
Krencik said that in December, the Genesee Gateway Local Development Corporation approved a purchase and sale agreement for $200,000 for 14 acres.