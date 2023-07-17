BATAVIA — An assessment of the Holland Land Office Museum facility has turned up deficiencies, some more serious than others, that the county hopes to address next year.
“It was important for us to do the study to figure out the timing of how we can progress of how to progress the projects that are identified,” he said. “We had the consultant basically prioritize things ‘very critical,’ ‘critical’ and non-critical’ or aesthetic,” Highway Superintendent Tim Hens said during a discussion with the Public Service Committee this afternoon. “The very critical items are more life-safety related — fire-alarm systems, electrical upgrades, things that could harm somebody.
“The critical items are mostly structural and envelope — roofing, windows, things like that, that if aren’t repaired over time, will cause further issue within the building,” he said. “The less critical items are really the more aesthetic stuff — landscaping and nice-to-have comfort items within the building.”
The consultant who did the museum building needs assessment gave a price range for improvements. Hens and Deputy Highway Superintendent of Facilities, Parks, Recreation & Forestry Paul Osborne feel the range is extremely low, Hens said.
“Some of the projects are fairly complex. You talk about rehabbing the columns on the front of the building or replacing the electrical system in the building or the fire alarm system,” he said. “As you start working in old buildings, sometimes you crawl in and find things you didn’t realize existed.”
Hens said his goals to find out how much the county can tolerate spending on the museum.
“My recommendation to you is to try to nail the very critical things in an immediate sense and then try to knock off as many of the critical items ... as you feel you can afford,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that would have to progress at the same time. I think you could easily spend — if you were to knock off the critical and the very critical — you could easily spend $1.2 million to $1.3 million.”
The Highway Department would like to hire an architect to come up with a concept for the project and get an estimate on cost.
“If that sounds acceptable, I’d like to come back either August or September, based on the timing, with a proposal from a consultant; establish a capital project at least for the design portion of it; and, based on what we get back from our construction estimator, figure out how much we want to chew off (cost-wise) and potentially use capital funds to progress on a construction project in 2024.”
Committee member Marianne Clattenburg said the last time she was at HLOM, she walked around the facility with Executive Director Ryan Duffy.
“We are in danger of deferring the maintenance to the point where it’s going to be astronomical, if not impossible, to repair,” she said.
Committee Chairman Gary Maha said there’s a liability issue on some things, such as the sidewalk being uneven.
“The electrical, the main part of the building still has knob-and-tube wiring. The fire alarm system is completely out of date,” Hens said.