Court rejects rapist’s appeal

Forshey

A state appeals court Friday denied, yet again, a convicted rapist’s appeal to have his sex offender level status changed.

Steven C. Forshey, 46, who was called one of the most “heinous and evil” criminals in Orleans County, for the second time appealed to the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department.

