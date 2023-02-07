A state appeals court Friday denied, yet again, a convicted rapist’s appeal to have his sex offender level status changed.
Steven C. Forshey, 46, who was called one of the most “heinous and evil” criminals in Orleans County, for the second time appealed to the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department.
Forshey claims that a 2020 SORA hearing to determine his status was “duplicative” of a SORA hearing done the year before and that the court should vacate the 2020 determination.
Forshey is listed as a Level 3, sexually violent offender on the state Sex Offender Registry.
Friday, the court unanimously ruled against Forshey, who also appealed his rape conviction and appears to be bent on wasting the court’s time.
The Appellate Division last year rejected Forshey’s request to have his status lowered.
Forshey is clearly deserving of his Level 3, the highest, status on the registry.
Forshey was 22 when he broke into a 79-year-old woman’s home in Ridgeway in 1999 and forcibly raped her. Forshey did not know his victim, who immediately called for help, leading to Forshey’s arrest a short time after the rape.
Forshey, who raped an 8-year-old girl in Florida in 1994, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the rape.
Forshey was released to parole in 2019.
He was still on parole when he burglarized an elderly man’s house in Medina and stole from him at knifepoint.
Forshey was sentenced last year to five years in prison and is serving his term at Wyoming Correctional Facility.
