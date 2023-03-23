Court upholds 2019 robbery conviction

Murrell

BATAVIA — A state appeals court has upheld the 2019 conviction of a Rochester man who attacked an elderly woman and stole her car.

Constantine D. Murrell, 40, is serving a 12-year prison term at Attica Correctional Facility and appealed his 2019 conviction for second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He also was convicted of unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

