BATAVIA — A state appeals court has upheld the 2019 conviction of a Rochester man who attacked an elderly woman and stole her car.
Constantine D. Murrell, 40, is serving a 12-year prison term at Attica Correctional Facility and appealed his 2019 conviction for second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. He also was convicted of unlawful fleeing a police officer and reckless driving, both misdemeanors.
Murrell’s attorney argued that his waiver of his right to appeal was invalid and that his sentence was too harsh.
The state Appellate Division, Fourth Department on Friday agreed that his waiver was invalid, but that it does not affect his sentence.
The court ruled that the 12-year term was “not unduly harsh or severe.”
Murrell was on parole when he attacked a 76-year-old woman who was in her car at Kwik-Fill the morning of Sept. 25, 2018.
The woman was inside her car and struggled with Murrell, who threatened her with a weapon. He did not have a weapon, however.
Murrell pushed the woman out of the car and took off.
City police saw the car a short time later and gave chase, with Murrell leading them on a pursuit that reached more than 65 mph.
The chase ended when Murrell crashed into a tree and sign at the entrance to Batavia VA Medical Center at Richmond Avenue and Redfield Parkway. The car burst into flames and Murrell was taken into custody.
Murrell was on parole at the time. He was released in December 2017 from Willard Correctional Facility after serving nearly eight years for a second-degree kidnapping conviction in Monroe County.
He also served a one-year term for a 2006 drug-dealing conviction.
