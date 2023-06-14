ALBANY — A state appeals court has upheld the 2021 conviction of a Warsaw man who sexually assaulted two children.
The Appellate Division, Fourth Department issued a unanimous ruling Friday that affirmed the case against Faron W. Szymanski.
Szymanski, 39, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to two counts of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
He was sentenced in 2021 to six years in prison, with 10 years of post-release supervision.
Szymanski admitted that he continually sexually assaulted two children.
He appealed his conviction and sentence, claiming that his plea was inadequate and not voluntary.
The court, however, ruled that Syzmanski “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently waived his right to appeal” and that he failed to try to withdraw his plea before sentencing or ask to vacate the conviction and “failed to preserve that challenge” for review.
The court also said Szymanski’s appeal that his sentence was unduly harsh could not be reviewed.
Szymanski is serving his sentence at Wyoming Correctional Facility. His earliest release is in January 2026.