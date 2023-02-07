Walmart attacker’s conviction upheld

Cunningham

A state appeals court has upheld the 2021 conviction of a man who tried to stab a Perry woman to death at Walmart in Geneseo.

Gregory S. Cunningham, 26, had sought to have his conviction overturned, claiming his guilty plea was not “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently entered,” that his waiver of appeal was not correctly done and that he was denied effective counsel.

