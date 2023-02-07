A state appeals court has upheld the 2021 conviction of a man who tried to stab a Perry woman to death at Walmart in Geneseo.
Gregory S. Cunningham, 26, had sought to have his conviction overturned, claiming his guilty plea was not “knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently entered,” that his waiver of appeal was not correctly done and that he was denied effective counsel.
The state Appellate Court, Fourth Department, on Friday unanimously rejected Cunningham’s claims.
Cunningham, of Beaver Dams in Schuyler County, had claimed that he was suffering from schizophrenia when he attacked the woman on June 9, 2020 while in the refrigerated section of Walmart.
Cunningham used a five-inch knife to repeatedly stab the 34-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack.
The woman suffered numerous injuries, including broken bones and nerve damage.
He had been charged with attempted murder but was given a plea deal.
Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and in 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
He is in Elmira Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison.
Cunningham in his appeal claimed his plea was not voluntary but the court rejected the contention, saying that Cunningham and his attorney “failed to move to withdraw his guilty plea or to vacate the judgment of conviction” on those grounds.
He also claimed his attorney failed to properly investigate his mental condition and that his conviction should be overturned because of his lawyer’s “poor performance.”
The court ruled that Cunningham’s claims “lack merit inasmuch as nothing in the record suggests that defense counsel’s representation was anything less than meaningful.”
