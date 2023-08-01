A state appeals court Friday unanimously upheld the 2019 conviction of a Holley man who bludgeoned a man to death in a boarding house on Liberty Street.
The state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, issued the ruling, although it did agree with some of the contentions made by the attorney for Richard D. Hanes, 41.
Hanes was convicted of second-degree murder for the July 24, 2018 death of Raymond Morgan, 47.
Morgan was hit at least 47 times with a hammer in his room at 111 Liberty St.
A jury convicted Hanes after four days of testimony in Genesee County Court. Hanes was sentenced to 25 years to life.
Hanes’ appeal keyed on the evidence presented at trial, with his attorney saying the verdict was “against the weight of the evidence.”
Mainly, witness testimony.
“Several witnesses testified that they heard a commotion inside the victim’s room in the late evening and then saw a man climbing out through the victim’s window,” the court stated. “The witnesses, who were familiar with defendant, did not identify that man as defendant, and some even believed that the man was the victim.”
However, the court ruled, other evidence, including witness testimony, video surveillance and Hanes’ own statements “established that he was on his bicycle outside the house talking to some of the witnesses approximately 10 minutes before the murder.”
Hanes also exchanged text messages with Morgan “regarding a debt owed to the victim and a possible drug transaction.”
The final text from Hanes to Morgan said “Here.”
The Appellate Court also pointed to DNA evidence from the scene and at Hanes’ residence as evidence of his guilt.
The court did say that based on all the evidence and testimony that “an acquittal would not have been unreasonable, particularly in light of the testimony of several witnesses that the man observed climbing out of the victim’s window and fleeing did not appear to be defendant.
“We nonetheless conclude that the jury did not fail to give the evidence the weight it should be accorded.”
Hanes also contended that the prosecution failed to turn over fingerprint evidence. The court agreed but concluded that the evidence would not have affected the jury’s verdict.
Hanes also appealed based on “prosecutorial misconduct” during the closing arguments, including speculation and describing certain witnesses as “liars.”
The court agreed that the statements were improper but “We conclude, however, that those improper remarks by the prosecutor were not so pervasive or egregious as to deny the defendant a fair trial.”
Finally, Hanes contended that he was denied effective counsel, something that the Appellate Division rejected.
Hanes is serving his prison term at Lakeview Correctional Facility.
He is eligible for parole in December 2043.