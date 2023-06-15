ALBANY — A state appeals court has upheld the conviction of a Gates man who smothered his roommate to death and then burned her body on a Caledonia road in 2016.
Aykut Ozkaynak, 42, has sought to overturn his conviction and sentence for the murder of Patrice Miller based on several factors, including that searches by police were “not supported by probable cause.”
The state Appellate Division, Fourth Department unanimously rejected Ozkaynak’s contentions in a ruling issued Friday.
Ozkaynak’s attorneys argued that the use of his cellphones to determine his location, which resulted in searches of those locations, was done improperly and any evidence seized during the searches should have been suppressed.
The Appellate Division rejected the argument.
“We conclude that the information contained in the search warrant applications provided a reasonable belief that information from the motel room, electronic devices and cellular phones would connect defendant to the murder of the victim or, at the very least, would connect him to locations where physical evidence had been tampered with, i.e., the removal and subsequent burning of the victim’s body in a fire pit located some distance away from the victim’s residence.”
Okaynak was found guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence after a trial in Livingston County Court in October 2017.
More than 100 items of evidence were submitted during the seven-day trial.
Testimony revealed Ozkaynak smothered Miller, 64, in her bed, stuffed her in a tote and drove to Lacey Road in Caledonia, where Miller’s body was burned.
Her body was found July 4, 2016. She was identified through a serial number on an artificial knee.
Ozkaynak’s girlfriend, Mary Neverett, 49, is serving a 19-year prison term for helping Ozkaynak murder Miller.
Ozkaynak is serving a 25-year to life term at Elmira Correctional Facility.
The Appellate Division also ruled that his sentence was not “unduly harsh or severe,” and rejected Ozkaynak’s claim that he was “denied effective assistance of counsel.”