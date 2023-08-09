KINGSTON — The opening of new legal pot shops has once, again, been put on pause in New York after a state Supreme Court justice Monday blocked the state’s cannabis regulators from issuing any new licenses.
The order comes as state officials continue to struggle to open new dispensaries in every region of the state. Officials had hoped to see hundreds of new small businesses open by now, owned and operated by people who had been impacted by the harsh criminal marijuana laws of the past. Instead, the state has just about 20 legal shops open, with hundreds of illegal shops filling the market.
In Monday’s ruling, Judge Kevin Bryant, a justice at the state’s lowest trial court level in Ulster County, issued a temporary injunction blocking the approval of any more pot shops. A group of service-disabled veterans had filed the suit last week, arguing that the licensing program that prioritizes people with prior marijuana convictions was unconstitutional.
The injunction blocks the issuance of new conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses, and blocks the Office of Cannabis Management from approving the opening of new marijuana businesses by people who have already received their licenses. Existing operations are allowed to continue operating.
The state has defended a number of other lawsuits over their cannabis industry plans. Suits have challenged the legality of the license prioritization process in state and federal court in the years since the law legalizing its sale passed.
The lack of legal shops has made cannabis growers and processors worry for their future, as they sit on hundreds of pounds of marijuana flower left unprocessed and unsellable, and warehouses of processed products sitting with severely limited sale space.
And sales continue at illegal shops that dot communities throughout New York, with products going untaxed and unregulated. Law enforcement has been slow to respond to these illegal shops, which continue to operate even after a limited number of highly publicized raids in New York City.
That slow rollout is a major key in the lawsuit filed by the veterans, who were also supposed to receive priority licensing under the 2021 Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act. So-called justice involved applicants, people who had prior marijuana convictions under now-defunct laws, were to be the first group to get priority licensing, followed by minority business owners, women business owners and service-disabled veterans.
The law called for license prioritization to last through the first few hundred marijuana businesses, before the market was to be opened to anyone who wants to open a dispensary, processing lab or growing operation. But with the rollout going so slowly, people who were told to expect to apply for their marijuana business licenses last year are still waiting with potentially years more ahead of them.
The next hearing for the case that the current injunction is a part of is Aug. 11, which could see the block on new marijuana businesses extended or ended.