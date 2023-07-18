ATTICA — A large replica of a cow forms the entrance to the World Cow Barn Art Fest. Even after you enter the event, if you look up at the side of a barn, you can see a painting of a cow.
For the second time, people got together Saturday at Maplewood Farm on Stroh Road to see exhibits, do some creative things with art and listen to the bands onstage.
The Jensen family was visiting the event for the first time after hearing about it on Facebook.
“We live out in the country, around all the farmers. Anytime we see events like this, we try to support the local farmers,” said Scott Jensen of Freedom. He had just arrived with his wife, Heather; daughter, Maddison, 12; and son, Jayden, 7. “We live right near Edelweiss Farms in Freedom. We go to a lot of these events. She’s (Heather) grown up on a farm her whole life. I’ve lived out in the country, around a bunch of farms.”
Heather Jensen said her grandfather, Ralph Baird, used to own a farm.
“We do have a family ‘funny’ farm. We’ve got chickens and ducks, and turkeys, and rabbits, and guinea pigs,” she said.
Scott Jensen said they would probably see a couple of people they know at art fest. Of Maddison and Jayden, he said, “They love playing with clay and stuff like that. They love animals. They always love to see the tractors and stuff on farms. It’s all just about the experience.”
Maddison said she was making a snake at one of the art tables.
Stuart Hempel, treasurer for the Attica Historical Society, said Vermont artist DJ Barry painted the cow on the side of the barn. Greg Stevens of Maplewood Farm arranged with Barry to do the painting, Hempel said. At the Historical Society’s table, there were dairy farm artifacts. One was a butter churner, which was popular with the kids.
“What we are doing also is celebrating the fact that the largest county of the 62 counties in New York for agricultural products is Wyoming County,” he said.
Stuart Hempel talked about the 30- and 60-mile bike tours that took place before the Barn Art Fest.
“It’s not a race. It’s just a ride. It’s pretty far,” Hempel said. The riders leave from the farm and return to it.
Hempel’s wife, Janis, a member of the Historical Society Board of Directors, said the group’s display included early milking machines.
“We’re a sponsor of this because we’re a non-profit,” she said. “We were up there (at last year’s event) with no tent or anything and just the brochures. I didn’t know what this was going to be like. This year, we’ve got some of our artifacts out here and a little teaching — showing some things they probably haven’t seen before.”
The artifacts, which included a butter churner, came from the Historical Society Museum, Janis Hmepel said.
“We have a beautiful museum. People are always shocked by how many artifacts we have,” she said.
One of the photos was of a robotic milker. Historical Society board member Stephen Rogacki said Sonricker on Exchange Street was one of the first to have a robotic milker. He was there with his fiance, Maghon Barkley.
“It uses laser sensors to know where to position,” he said. “They’re really high-tech.”
Of the event, he said, “I think it’s a big unity thing, get together, embrace each other as people, slightly give thanks to the cow. I think it’s just more of a people-centric event. That’s just my interpretation of it.”
The cow is known as the “foster mother of humanity,” Rogacki said.
“We go to the store, what kind of milk do you buy? Cow milk, typically,” he said.
One of the bands playing at the event was Three Parts Whiskey, which plays around Wyoming County. The band was at its second Barn Art Fest, said member Paul Kneis. It played along with Hartwell Hospice House Band.
“It’s just a fun time. It’s real easy-going, real laid back,” he said. “The very easy-going part’s great.”
The band played two 45-minute sets, he said. There was a good crowd watching and the people were involved in the music.
“We played Celtic and acoustic rock. That’s our thing,” he said.
Attica Mayor Nate Montford said he wasn’t able to attend last year’s festival, but that he was told about 250 people attended.
“The Stevens family, they were the family that brought the Holstein cow from the Netherlands. That’s the reason why America has (the Holstein), because of the Stevens family here in Attica,” he said.
It’s great to see the community out at events like this, Montford said.
“It’s always good to see the community out doing things and things going on throughout the community,” he said.
The mayor noted some other events later in the summer in Attica: the clock dedication at 11 a.m. July 29 at Main and Market streets; the 65th Attica Rodeo Aug. 3-6 at the Attica Rodeo & Show Association grounds; the kickboxing and mixed martial arts MMA Action event from 2:30-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at Attica Veterans Memorial Park, 145 Exchange St.; and the Lions Club Germanfest on Aug. 26.
The mayor noted that for the World Cow Barn Art Project, the cows are painted in different locations around the world, in commemoration of the Holstein. One was on the side of the barn at Maplewood Farm.
“We’re working on maybe getting one downtown and a mural on one of our buildings,” he said.