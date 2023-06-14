SERVICE HONOR: Fire department to host event for very first time on Saturday
COWLESVILLE — It was July 4, 1930 when the Cowlesville Fire Company held its first Field Days celebration and parade welcoming the community to celebrate and support the fire company.
Decades later, in 1951, the date for the celebratory event was changed to June and continued annually until 1977, before it was eventually canceled due to reduced attendance. The event was replaced with bi-weekly bingo games in the late 1980s.
This year, for the first time, the Cowlesville Fire Department will host the Wyoming County Volunteer Fireman’s Association Convention slated for Saturday. In celebration that accomplishment, the department is also bringing back its Field Days celebration one more time.
“Hosting the convention in Cowlesville has sparked excitement within our fire company and ladies auxiliary,” said member Wilson Wild, who’s also the convention president. “The outpouring of support from the community so far has been overwhelming. I have had so many people asking how they can help and that have donated to this event.”
“As the outgoing president of the Wyoming County Volunteer Fireman’s Association, I hope to see our neighbors come out and have a good time,” he continued. We are proud to show the community how great the volunteer fire service is in Wyoming County, and hope that maybe more will become involved.”
Throughout the past 108 years, every fire department in Wyoming County has held the annual convention — with the exception of Cowlesville. But that will change in a few more days.
The picnic grounds at 316 Clinton St. will open at 3 p.m. Saturday in the hamlet. The day will feature kids’ activities, a caricature artist, a dunk tank and corn hole games prior to the start of the parade which will feature fire departments from Wyoming County and surrounding areas, musical units, veteran groups and community supporters.
The public is also invited to attend the 109th Annual Wyoming County Volunteer Fireman’s Association parade, which will take place at 7 p.m. It will begin at Clinton and Bullis roads and end at the fire station.
The band “Yank The Cover” will play in the beer tent from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
The Cowlesville Fire Company will likewise host the Association’s Convention Dinner and meeting for all Wyoming County Fire Department members on Thursday. A new association president and vice president will be elected and county firefighter awards will be presented.
Select firefighters throughout the county will be recognized for years of service, along with acts of heroism.
“Being a volunteer firefighter has opened many doors in my life and given me good challenges. Being the president of the Wyoming County Fireman’s Association is one of those challenges. Volunteer firefighters are a dwindling group and struggle at times to serve our community effectively,” Wild said. “I got involved as a firefighter because of my grandfather. He passed the passion of helping others to me. We are running out of people to show how good it feels to help others. I hope that maybe watching this parade might inspire just one person to join such a wonderful group of firefighters I serve with.”
For more information about the convention, visit the Cowlesville Fire Company website at Cowlesville.org or visit its Facebook page.